Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Long Sanitary Towels With Wings 12 Pack

2(14)Write a review
£ 0.66
£0.06/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Towels with wings 12 pack
  • Our ultra towels combine an absorbent core with a soft cotton feel top sheet and added length to provide maximum protection and comfort. They have a contoured shape which is specially designed to fit your body and have flexible wings to help keep the towel in place for additional security. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit.
  • Softness & Comfort Dermatologically tested
  • Our ultra towels combine an absorbent core with a soft cotton-feel top sheet and added length to provide maximum protection and comfort. They have a contoured shape which is specially designed to fit your body and have flexible wings to help keep the towel in place for additional security. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit. For maximum protection and comfort throughout your cycle, you should consider higher absorbency products at the beginning, moving to a lower absorbency as your flow becomes lighter. Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from wrapper and press towel firmly to your underwear. Remove paper from wings and wrap around the under-side of your underwear.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12

14 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Worst product ever!!

1 stars

These sanitary towels are rubbish! I was very disappointed with this product. I found it very hard, it didn’t stick to my underwear. The leakage was terrible! I wouldn’t ever purchase this product ever again. Tesco please bring back the old Tesco sanity towel!

Okay but bunches at the back of the pad...

3 stars

They're okay, they're functional. Certainly not terrible but 3 stars because there is room for improvement, the pad at the back always ends up bunched up and not properly in place so lucky I haven't had an oops moment with these. In the past these would be no good at all as I used to be heavier, now I can get away with it more but still not great that this happens.

Poor quality

1 stars

Made very cheap and they do not stick poor quality

Dont bother

1 stars

These pads are so itchy please dont waste your money i wore it at bedtime and i didn't sleep all night they stick to you like glue and dont absorb nothing Asda own brand are cheaper and well absorbed and better. Free spirit my eye i wouldn't even give these one star but had to or i couldn't post the review.

Very good

4 stars

Good product. Had to get these as I was very strapped for cash and couldn’t afford the premium brands. These did the job. Very good for 66p and would buy again.

Absolutely awful.

1 stars

Absolutely awful.

Disappointing since packaging has changed.

2 stars

Since the packaging has changed they are rubbish !!. They are too thin and not very absorbent at all. I have noticed that they have a rating of 4 out of 6 for absorbency, the older packaging had 5 out of 6 for absorbency. I do wish if they changed back to the original product, obviously these are now manufactured by a different company. These are very disappointing !!

New design

3 stars

New design, not as wide or as good, Now made in China.

Not recommended

1 stars

These are thin, flimsy and not adequately absorbent. I would usually have to change a towel every 4-5 hours on heavy days but these need changing every 1-2 hours. Because they are so thin and flimsy they fold over inside your knickers and stick to themselves, giving you even less protection and more risk of leaking. Tesco, please bring back your now discontinued own brand sanitary towels - these are dreadful!

Quality gone down hill

2 stars

The quality of this product is not as good as the previous make. The resealing tab is stuck to the wrap sheet and you can remove it to reseal the used towel. The towel is not as effective as its the previous version.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

