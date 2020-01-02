Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Long Sanitary Towels With Wings 12 Pack

Worst product ever!!
These sanitary towels are rubbish! I was very disappointed with this product. I found it very hard, it didn’t stick to my underwear. The leakage was terrible! I wouldn’t ever purchase this product ever again. Tesco please bring back the old Tesco sanity towel!
Okay but bunches at the back of the pad...
They're okay, they're functional. Certainly not terrible but 3 stars because there is room for improvement, the pad at the back always ends up bunched up and not properly in place so lucky I haven't had an oops moment with these. In the past these would be no good at all as I used to be heavier, now I can get away with it more but still not great that this happens.
Poor quality
Made very cheap and they do not stick poor quality
Dont bother
These pads are so itchy please dont waste your money i wore it at bedtime and i didn't sleep all night they stick to you like glue and dont absorb nothing Asda own brand are cheaper and well absorbed and better. Free spirit my eye i wouldn't even give these one star but had to or i couldn't post the review.
Very good
Good product. Had to get these as I was very strapped for cash and couldn’t afford the premium brands. These did the job. Very good for 66p and would buy again.
Absolutely awful.
Absolutely awful.
Disappointing since packaging has changed.
Since the packaging has changed they are rubbish !!. They are too thin and not very absorbent at all. I have noticed that they have a rating of 4 out of 6 for absorbency, the older packaging had 5 out of 6 for absorbency. I do wish if they changed back to the original product, obviously these are now manufactured by a different company. These are very disappointing !!
New design
New design, not as wide or as good, Now made in China.
Not recommended
These are thin, flimsy and not adequately absorbent. I would usually have to change a towel every 4-5 hours on heavy days but these need changing every 1-2 hours. Because they are so thin and flimsy they fold over inside your knickers and stick to themselves, giving you even less protection and more risk of leaking. Tesco, please bring back your now discontinued own brand sanitary towels - these are dreadful!
Quality gone down hill
The quality of this product is not as good as the previous make. The resealing tab is stuck to the wrap sheet and you can remove it to reseal the used towel. The towel is not as effective as its the previous version.