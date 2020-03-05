By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Regular Sanitary Towels With Wings 14 Pack

2.5(5)Write a review
£ 0.66
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Towels with wings 14 pack
  • Our ultra towels combine an absorbent core with a soft cotton feel top sheet to provide maximum protection and comfort. They have a contoured shape which is specially designed to fit your body and have flexible wings to help keep the towel in place for additional security. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit.
  • Softness & Comfort Dermatologically tested
  • Our ultra towels combine an absorbent core with a soft cotton-feel top sheet to provide maximum protection and comfort. They have a contoured shape which is specially designed to fit your body and have flexible wings to help keep the towel in place for additional security. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit. For maximum protection and comfort throughout your cycle, you should consider higher absorbency products at the beginning, moving to a lower absorbency as your flow becomes lighter. Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from wrapper and press towel firmly to your underwear. Remove paper from wings and wrap around the under-side of your underwear.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

14

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Smell is horrific

1 stars

The smell is horrible. I have no idea what has changed but it’s definitely these towels. After smell issue I bought other ones and there was no smell whatsoever. These after few hours smell like something died on them... I used to buy them all the time but the smell leaves me no choice. Started buying other ones and no smell whatsoever.

Glue failure!

2 stars

There was no sticky on the last 2 packets.

Ok, but the sticky tab is useless.

3 stars

The sticky tab to wrap up after use didn't work.

Does the job.

5 stars

These were surprisingly good for the price. No dampness or leaks. Well worth the price, good alternative to Always Ultra.

Dissapointed

1 stars

I've never had a problem with shops own brand products until these. Not fit for purpose. Please bring back your original ones which were of similar quality to the leading brands.

