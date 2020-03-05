Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Regular Sanitary Towels With Wings 14 Pack

Smell is horrific
The smell is horrible. I have no idea what has changed but it’s definitely these towels. After smell issue I bought other ones and there was no smell whatsoever. These after few hours smell like something died on them... I used to buy them all the time but the smell leaves me no choice. Started buying other ones and no smell whatsoever.
Glue failure!
There was no sticky on the last 2 packets.
Ok, but the sticky tab is useless.
The sticky tab to wrap up after use didn't work.
Does the job.
These were surprisingly good for the price. No dampness or leaks. Well worth the price, good alternative to Always Ultra.
Dissapointed
I've never had a problem with shops own brand products until these. Not fit for purpose. Please bring back your original ones which were of similar quality to the leading brands.