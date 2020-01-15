By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free Spirit Maxi Towels Night Time 10 Pack

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Free Spirit Maxi Towels Night Time 10 Pack
£ 0.85
£0.09/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Free Spirit Maxi Night Towels 10 pack
  • Our maxi towels combine a super absorbent core with a soft padded cotton feel top sheet to provide maximum protection and comfort. The added width in the centre and length at the back provides additional night time security against leakage when lying down. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit.
  • Maximum Night Time Protection Dermatologically Tested
  • Our maxi towels combine a super absorbent core with a soft padded cotton-feel top sheet to provide maximum protection and comfort. The added width in the centre and length at the back provides additional night time security against leakage when lying down. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit. Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove backing paper and press towel firmly to your underwear.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

To "stick" or not to "stick! That is the question?

5 stars

What do I use a sanitary towel for...………...hahaha!! These are normally very good, and do the "job!?" The last five packets have either half a sticky bit, or none at all...……..??

Have used these for years. Reliable quality and ch

5 stars

Have used these for years. Reliable quality and cheaper than other brands. Shame that my store has decided not to stock them anymore. Hope other stores continue to sell them.

Really don't like these. They are floppy and move

1 stars

Really don't like these. They are floppy and move about. The previous ones were mush better. Please bring them back

Disappointing

2 stars

These are not as good as the ones they replaced. Firstly they do not absorb as much (only 5 drops on packet instead of 6) and secondly they disintegrate inside more quickly. They are no longer any use to me.

Not as good

2 stars

There is no comparison with the ones you stopped selling (Tesco Maxi Night Sanitary Towels 10 Pac). These ones are uncomfortable and they do not stick to the knickers and don't last as long.

Not happy with new design...

1 stars

Not happy at all with the this product as it has been changed. The sanitary towel before was much thicker than the newly designed one which is thin and smaller in length. This is not good as it could make you leak in an instance due to the reduced thickness and length. Please change back to the old design.

