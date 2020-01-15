Tesco Free Spirit Maxi Towels Night Time 10 Pack

To "stick" or not to "stick! That is the question?
What do I use a sanitary towel for...………...hahaha!! These are normally very good, and do the "job!?" The last five packets have either half a sticky bit, or none at all...……..??
Have used these for years. Reliable quality and cheaper than other brands. Shame that my store has decided not to stock them anymore. Hope other stores continue to sell them.
Really don't like these. They are floppy and move about. The previous ones were mush better. Please bring them back
These are not as good as the ones they replaced. Firstly they do not absorb as much (only 5 drops on packet instead of 6) and secondly they disintegrate inside more quickly. They are no longer any use to me.
There is no comparison with the ones you stopped selling (Tesco Maxi Night Sanitary Towels 10 Pac). These ones are uncomfortable and they do not stick to the knickers and don't last as long.
Not happy at all with the this product as it has been changed. The sanitary towel before was much thicker than the newly designed one which is thin and smaller in length. This is not good as it could make you leak in an instance due to the reduced thickness and length. Please change back to the old design.