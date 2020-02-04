Tesco Essentials Maxi Towels 10 pack

My go-to pads
These are the only pads I use during the daytime nowadays. I love that they have no chemicals inside, they feel nice and cushy and they don't have any chemical smell. And the price is excellent.
I bought some of these in Tescos in Carmarthen today. I cannot use any of the other brands a I am allergic to them as a result I have infection all the time. I do not get this when I use these towels. Can you please sort this out. Kind regards
Great value
Economical and do the job. Great.
Mini not Maxi
Should be called 'Mini' though it's quite thick it's not very absorbent. It doesn't stay in place well either. It is better than nothing and would cope with light menstruation if changed regularly