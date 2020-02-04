By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Essentials Maxi Towels 10 Pack

Write a review
Tesco Essentials Maxi Towels 10 Pack
£ 0.23
£0.02/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials Maxi Towels 10 pack
  • Designed to provide you with comfort and protection.
  • Soft feel Comfort & protection
  • Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from wrapper and press towel firmly to your underwear.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

My go-to pads

5 stars

These are the only pads I use during the daytime nowadays. I love that they have no chemicals inside, they feel nice and cushy and they don't have any chemical smell. And the price is excellent.

I bought some of these in Tescos in Carmarthen tod

5 stars

I bought some of these in Tescos in Carmarthen today. I cannot use any of the other brands a I am allergic to them as a result I have infection all the time. I do not get this when I use these towels. Can you please sort this out. Kind regards

Great value

5 stars

Economical and do the job. Great.

Mini not Maxi

1 stars

Should be called 'Mini' though it's quite thick it's not very absorbent. It doesn't stay in place well either. It is better than nothing and would cope with light menstruation if changed regularly

