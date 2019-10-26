Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Regular Sanitary Towels 16 Pack

Assumed I'd bought wrong product, these were so po
Assumed I'd bought wrong product, these were so poor in comparison to previous towels. Thin gel core seems to have been replaced by bulky cotton wool. Is this an eco friendly change? If so more research is needed!
Terrible!
I assumed these had just changed packaging but the sanitary towels have changed too! The old ones used to be amazing were as these ones are uncomfortable, fall apart really quickly and do not stay in place!
Awful product, fails in every way
Only given 1 star because I couldn't leave zero stars. These are a complete waste of money. They don't absorb, the sticky strip doesn't stick and after about an hour the layers separate and you end up with the top cover layer coming off and the inside of the towel falling out. Absolutely the worst I have ever bought.