Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Regular Sanitary Towels 16 Pack

£ 0.66
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Free Spirit Regular Ultra Towels 16 pack
  • Our ultra towels combine an absorbent core with a soft cotton feel top sheet to provide maximum protection and comfort. They have a contoured shape which is specially designed to fit your body for secure protection. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit.
  • Softness & Comfort Dermatologically tested
  • Our ultra towels combine an absorbent core with a soft cotton-feel top sheet to provide maximum protection and comfort. They have a contoured shape which is specially designed to fit your body for secure protection. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit. For maximum protection and comfort throughout your cycle, you should consider higher absorbency products at the beginning, moving to a lower absorbency as your flow becomes lighter. Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from wrapper and press towel firmly to your underwear.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

16

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Assumed I'd bought wrong product, these were so po

1 stars

Assumed I'd bought wrong product, these were so poor in comparison to previous towels. Thin gel core seems to have been replaced by bulky cotton wool. Is this an eco friendly change? If so more research is needed!

Terrible!

1 stars

I assumed these had just changed packaging but the sanitary towels have changed too! The old ones used to be amazing were as these ones are uncomfortable, fall apart really quickly and do not stay in place!

Awful product, fails in every way

1 stars

Only given 1 star because I couldn't leave zero stars. These are a complete waste of money. They don't absorb, the sticky strip doesn't stick and after about an hour the layers separate and you end up with the top cover layer coming off and the inside of the towel falling out. Absolutely the worst I have ever bought.

