Tesco Health+ Chesty Cough Relief 300Ml

Really nice taste as good as Benylin
Not good. A waste of money. Not cherry flavoured.
I am really unhappy with this item, it does NOT taste anything close to cherry and takes forever to get the taste out of your mouth. I brought it yesterday evening and surprisingly today there was no sign of it and the pricing label had been removed completely. *is there is something wrong with this cough medicine?* I'm really not happy with this cough medicine and will be taking it back to complain.