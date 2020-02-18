By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Health+ Chesty Cough Relief 300Ml

Tesco Health+ Chesty Cough Relief 300Ml
£ 2.25
£0.75/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Chesty Cough Relief 100mg/5ml Oral Solution
  • Tesco Health Chesty Cough Relief 300ml
  • Guaifenesin Cherry flavour
  • This product is taken to relieve chesty coughs.
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Liquid(Glucose Syrup, Water), Water, Ethanol(Ethanol, Water), Guaifenesin, Caramel E150c(Colour (Caramel E150c), Water), Methyl Hydroxybenzoate, Saccharin Sodium, Cherry Flavour(Propylene Glycol, Benzaldehyde, Ethanol, Water), Citric Acid Anhydrous, Sodium Citrate Dihydrate, Carmoisine.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Liquid for oral use. Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years of age: Take 5 to 10ml every two or three hours. Not more than 4 doses should be given in any 24 hours. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. Do not take with any other cough and cold medicines. Please wipe bottle neck after use. If cap becomes stuck run under warm water for 30 seconds. Not recommended for children under 12 years. Stop use and ask a healthcare professional if your cough lasts for more than 5 days, comes back, or is accompanied by a fever, rash or persistent headache.
  • N/A - See Dosage
  • Not applicable

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml

Really nice taste as good as Benylin

4 stars

Really nice taste as good as Benylin

Not good. A waste of money. Not cherry flavoured.

1 stars

I am really unhappy with this item, it does NOT taste anything close to cherry and takes forever to get the taste out of your mouth. I brought it yesterday evening and surprisingly today there was no sign of it and the pricing label had been removed completely. *is there is something wrong with this cough medicine?* I'm really not happy with this cough medicine and will be taking it back to complain.

