Tesco Health+ Dry Tickly Cough 300Ml

Tesco Health+ Dry Tickly Cough 300Ml
£ 2.25
£0.75/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Dry Tickly Cough Relief 0.75g/5ml Oral Solution
  • Tesco Health Dry Tickly Cough 300ml
  • Glycerin Honey and lemon flavour
  • This product is taken to relieve symptoms of tickly coughs and sore throats.
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Liquid(Glucose Syrup, Water), Purified Water B P, Sucrose, Glycerol, Honey(Sucrose, Water), Citric Acid Anhydrous, Lime Flavour(Ethanol, Water, Glycerol, Lime Oil), Sodium Benzoate E211, Lemon Flavour(Ethanol, Water, Lemon Oil, Citral).

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Syrup for oral use. Shake the bottle before use. Adults and children over 12 years: Take one or two 5ml spoonfuls (5ml to 10ml). Children from 6 to 12 years: Take one 5ml spoonful. Children from 1 to 5 years: Take half a 5ml spoonful (2.5ml). The above doses may be taken up to 4 times daily. Please wipe bottle neck after use. Do not give to children under 1 year.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Avoid horrible

1 stars

This is horrible totally different from last one I had definitely won't buy anymore yuck ? don't know what's happened to it

Making it less effective?

2 stars

Why did Tescos drop the active ingredient Guaifenesin?

