Tesco Health+ Menth Bronchial Balsam 300Ml

Excellent product
Works every bit as well as any of the big name brands at twice the price.
great medicine
I mix mine with some hot water then drink it warms the throat and eases the cough with out the expensive price tag
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup(Sucrose, Invert Sugar, Water, Glucose Liquid), Sucrose, Caramel E150c(Caramel E150c, Water), Ethanol(Ethanol, Water), Glycerol, Tragacanth Powder, Capsicum Tincture(Ethanol, Capsicum Oleoresin, Water), Tolu Tincture(Ethanol, Tolu Balsam), Benzoin Tincture(Ethanol, Benzoin Tincture, Water), Benzoic Acid E210, Clove Oil(Eugenol, Caryophyllene, Eugenyl Acetate, Eugenyl Methyl Ether), Levomenthol, Peppermint Oil(Peppermint Oil Indian Piperita, Mentha Arvensis), Ginger Oleoresin, Aniseed Oil.
Produced in United Kingdom
300ml
