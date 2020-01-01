By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Health+ Menth Bronchial Balsam 300Ml
Product Description

  • Tesco Health Mentholated Bronchial Balsam Oral Solution
  • Tesco Health Mentholated Bronchial Balsam 300ml
  • Menthol, Aniseed Oil and Capsicum Tincture Relieves coughs, colds, catarrh and sore throats
  • N/A
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup(Sucrose, Invert Sugar, Water, Glucose Liquid), Sucrose, Caramel E150c(Caramel E150c, Water), Ethanol(Ethanol, Water), Glycerol, Tragacanth Powder, Capsicum Tincture(Ethanol, Capsicum Oleoresin, Water), Tolu Tincture(Ethanol, Tolu Balsam), Benzoin Tincture(Ethanol, Benzoin Tincture, Water), Benzoic Acid E210, Clove Oil(Eugenol, Caryophyllene, Eugenyl Acetate, Eugenyl Methyl Ether), Levomenthol, Peppermint Oil(Peppermint Oil Indian Piperita, Mentha Arvensis), Ginger Oleoresin, Aniseed Oil.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Liquid for oral use. Adults and children over 12 years: Take two or three 5ml spoonfuls (10ml to 15ml). Children from 6 to 12 years: Take one or two 5ml spoonfuls (5ml to 10ml). The above doses may be taken every 2 or 3 hours. Do not give to children under 6 years.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product

5 stars

Works every bit as well as any of the big name brands at twice the price.

great medicine

5 stars

I mix mine with some hot water then drink it warms the throat and eases the cough with out the expensive price tag

