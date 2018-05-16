By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Cold Infuse Coconut & Pineapple 30G

£ 3.79
£12.64/100g

Product Description

  • Coconut & Pineapple Flavoured Cold Water Infusion with Green Tea
  • Want to liven up your water in a hassle-free way?
  • We make it simple. No fuss, no mess, just drop & go.
  • All natural ingredients*
  • *These herbal ingredients are specially heat treated to make them our first ever infuser safe to drop into cold water.
  • Great for on the go
  • Sugar free
  • Pack size: 30g
Information

Ingredients

Green Tea* (32%), Peppermint*, Apple Pieces*, Natural Pineapple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (12%), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Coconut Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (1%), Natural Mint Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, *These herbal ingredients are specially heat treated to make them our first ever infuser safe to drop into cold water

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 6 months.

Produce of

Blended and packed in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Drop, Leave...
  • Shake & enjoy
  • Drop 1 infuser in your water bottle (500ml).
  • Wait for 5 minutes, shaking occasionally.
  • Leave infuser in and enjoy.
  • After trying, add more water to taste, but once prepared, please consume within 8 hours.
  • No water bottle will be harmed in the making of cold in'fuse, but please wash yours after each use

Number of uses

12 Count

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

Net Contents

30g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Brewed Infusion**
Energy 7kJ /2kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
Of which Sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.01g
**Based on an infuser brewed in 500ml cold water-

