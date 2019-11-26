By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Taylors Italian Coffee Bags 10'S 75G

Taylors Italian Coffee Bags 10'S 75G
£ 2.80
£3.74/100g

Product Description

  • Rich Italian Coffee Bags
  • Certified CarbonNeutral product
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • All our products are certified CarbonNeutra®
  • Find out more at taylorsofharrogate.co.uk
  • Work just like a tea bag but for ground coffee.
  • All the flavour without the mess.
  • Rich Italian Coffee Bags
  • Our clever individually-wrapped bags lets this elegant, Italian-inspired blend of African and Latin America group coffee brew perfectly in your cup.
  • Try the Range
  • Hot Lava Java
  • Roast 6
  • Decaffé
  • Roast 4
  • Flying Start
  • Roast 5
  • We don't just buy coffee. We work to improve livelihoods, protect landscapes and support thriving communities - facing the future together with our coffee farmers.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire

  • Just add boiled water
  • Roast 4
  • Proper coffee made easy
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Arabica Coffee (100%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Roasted & packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Brew
  • Add coffee bag to mug
  • Add boiled water
  • Stir & squeeze
  • Brew for 2mins
  • Squeeze well, remove & enjoy

Net Contents

75g ℮

Glad I discovered these

5 stars

Best thing since sliced bread! Why bother with coffee machines filters etc and all the mess when you can have these. Just the same as filtered coffee. Real grounds in bags.

Ideal replacement, nicer than instant coffee

5 stars

I was very surprised at how good these coffees are. Particularly as normally I would grind beans and start from basics at it were.

no stock at tesco

5 stars

best coffee in tesco that,s if you can buy it as they keep running out a joke

No Way. This does not work

1 stars

Sorry, this does not work. The very finely ground coffee comes through the bags and 'muddies' the coffee. It needs a stronger filter paper. Marion Franks

changed to bags rather than plastic individual fil

5 stars

changed to bags rather than plastic individual filters. You need strength 4, which this is. Tried many brands of strength 3 which I found too weak. This is perfect.

poor quality with wishy washy taste and very littl

2 stars

poor quality with wishy washy taste and very little aroma. Percol coffee bags are excellent. Good flavour and aroma

