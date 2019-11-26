Taylors Italian Coffee Bags 10'S 75G

Glad I discovered these
Best thing since sliced bread! Why bother with coffee machines filters etc and all the mess when you can have these. Just the same as filtered coffee. Real grounds in bags.
Ideal replacement, nicer than instant coffee
I was very surprised at how good these coffees are. Particularly as normally I would grind beans and start from basics at it were.
best coffee in tesco that,s if you can buy it as they keep running out a joke
Sorry, this does not work. The very finely ground coffee comes through the bags and 'muddies' the coffee. It needs a stronger filter paper. Marion Franks
changed to bags rather than plastic individual filters. You need strength 4, which this is. Tried many brands of strength 3 which I found too weak. This is perfect.
poor quality with wishy washy taste and very little aroma. Percol coffee bags are excellent. Good flavour and aroma