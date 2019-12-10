By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Casa Roscoli Organic Pinot Grigio 75Cl

image 1 of Casa Roscoli Organic Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy352kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 281kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • PINOT GRIGIO DELLE VENEZIE DOC ORAGNIC
  • Refreshing with typical flavours of citrus and pears and notes of creamy almonds on the finish, an indication of the care and attention to the vines of quality Organic Pinot Grigio.
  • Organic product
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Refreshing with typical flavours of citrus and pears and notes of creamy almonds on the finish

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

CAVIRO SCA

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

A lovely match to spaghetti Carbonara or roasted vegetables

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The grapes to make this wine grow in clay and gravel plains (altitude of 25 - 50m) in the north east of Italy. The grapes are machine harvested at beginning of September and then traditionally destemmed and pressed.

History

  • Fermentation takes place in 300 - 1600hl tanks at 18 °C for 8-10 days. The wine is then stored in stainless steel tanks for 3-4 months before bottling.

Regional Information

  • Pinot Grigio grapes has to be grown in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions, plus an area of Trentino (province of Trento). Starting from 2017 vintage, every Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC bottle bears a Government Quality Label displaying a number that makes it unique and traceable, together with the name and logo of the denomination.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Caviro S.C.A.,
  • Faenza in Forlì Winery,
  • Italy.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containone glass (125 ml) contains
Energy281kJ / 68kcal352kJ / 85kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

