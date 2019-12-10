Casa Roscoli Organic Pinot Grigio 75Cl

- Energy352kJ 85kcal4%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 281kJ / 68kcal
Product Description
- PINOT GRIGIO DELLE VENEZIE DOC ORAGNIC
- Refreshing with typical flavours of citrus and pears and notes of creamy almonds on the finish, an indication of the care and attention to the vines of quality Organic Pinot Grigio.
- Organic product
- Wine of Italy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Refreshing with typical flavours of citrus and pears and notes of creamy almonds on the finish
Region of Origin
Veneto
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
12% vol
Producer
CAVIRO SCA
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
A lovely match to spaghetti Carbonara or roasted vegetables
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- The grapes to make this wine grow in clay and gravel plains (altitude of 25 - 50m) in the north east of Italy. The grapes are machine harvested at beginning of September and then traditionally destemmed and pressed.
History
- Fermentation takes place in 300 - 1600hl tanks at 18 °C for 8-10 days. The wine is then stored in stainless steel tanks for 3-4 months before bottling.
Regional Information
- Pinot Grigio grapes has to be grown in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions, plus an area of Trentino (province of Trento). Starting from 2017 vintage, every Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC bottle bears a Government Quality Label displaying a number that makes it unique and traceable, together with the name and logo of the denomination.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase
Produce of
Product of Italy
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Caviro S.C.A.,
- Faenza in Forlì Winery,
- Italy.
Return to
- Caviro S.C.A.,
- Faenza in Forlì Winery,
- Italy.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contain
|one glass (125 ml) contains
|Energy
|281kJ / 68kcal
|352kJ / 85kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019