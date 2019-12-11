Pukka Organic Latte Majestic Matcha Chai 90G
- Majestic Matcha Chai Organic Latte
- 1% for the planet
- The purest emerald green organic matcha nourishes the heart of this delicious herbal latte drink. Spiced with cinnamon and cardamom and naturally sweetened with licorice, it's a majestic matcha moment. Welcome to a greener world.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- The beauty of Pukka
- Connecting you to the world's most incredible organic herbal creations. Made with love and herbal wisdom, this latte uses the finest grade herbs for the benefit of people, plants and planet.
- It's certified Fair for Life - the gold standard in ethical trade - with packaging from renewable sources.
- Organic
- A velvety blend with cinnamon & cardamom
- Just add milk
- Natural boost
- Incredible organic herbal drink
- Dairy, soya and gluten free
- No added sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 90g
Matcha Powder (25%)*, Coconut Milk Powder*, Blue Weber Agave Inulin*, Ceylon Cinnamon Bark Powder (8%)*, Ginger Root Powder*, Cardamom Pod Powder (6%)*, Licorice Powder (3%)*, Black Pepper Powder*, Cinnamon Bark Wholistic Extract (0.3%)*◊, Ginger Root Wholistic Extract*◊, * = Organic, ◊ = Contains Non Organic Anti-Caking Agent - Silicon Dioxide, 35% Fair Trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard - Matcha, Ginger Root Powder, Licorice
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Soya
Store in a cool, dry place under 30°C.
Made in the UK
- How to prepare a Pukka latte
- Warm 250ml of your favourite milk.
- In your cup, mix 2 heaped teaspoons of latte blend with a dash of milk to make a paste.
- Pour the rest of the milk in and stir well. Sweeten with organic honey if desired.
15 Servings
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Keynsham,
- BS31 2GN.
- pukkaherbs.com
90g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold:
|Per serving (2 teaspoons) as sold* (values in (g)):
|Energy:
|1639kJ/391kcal
|98kJ/23kcal
|Fat:
|10.6
|0.6
|of which saturates:
|8.9
|0.5
|Carbohydrate:
|56.1
|3.4
|of which sugars**:
|4.2
|0.3
|Protein:
|9.7
|0.6
|Salt:
|0.06
|0.004
|*latte powder (before adding milk)
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
