Pukka Organic Latte Cacao Maca Magic 90G

5(3)Write a review
Product Description

  • Cacao Maca Magic Organic Latte
  • 1% for the planet
  • Let the magic of maca and the power of ashwagandha soothe your soul in a cup of chocolatey latte delight. Deliciously smooth, these herbal heroes will entice you into a swirl of organic goodness.
  • Sebastian Pole
  • Master Herbsmith
  • The beauty of Pukka
  • Connecting you to the world's most incredible organic herbal creations. Made with love and herbal wisdom, this latte uses the finest grade herbs for the benefit of people, plants and planet.
  • It's certified Fair for Life - the gold standard in ethical trade - with packaging from renewable sources
  • Organic
  • A luxuriously chocolatey blend with ashwagandha
  • Just add milk
  • Naturally delicious
  • Incredible organic herbal drink
  • Dairy, soya and gluten free
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 90g
Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Bean Powder (75%)*, Blue Weber Agave Inulin*, Shatavari Powder*, Ginger Root Powder*, Maca Roasted Root Powder (3%)*, Ceylon Cinnamon Bark Powder*, Cardamom Pod Powder*, Ashwagandha Root Powder (1.5%)*, Cinnamon Bark Wholistic Extract*◊, Cardamon Pod Extract*, * = Organic, ◊ = Contains Non Organic Anti-Caking Agent - Silicon Dioxide, 78% Fair Trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard - Cocoa, Ginger Root Powder

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place under 30°C.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to prepare a Pukka latte
  • Warm 250ml of your favourite milk.
  • In your cup, mix 2 heaped teaspoons of latte blend with a dash of milk to make a paste.
  • Pour the rest of the milk in and stir well. Sweeten with organic honey if desired.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Name and address

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.
  • pukkaherbs.com

Net Contents

90g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving (2 teaspoons) as sold*
Energy 1374kJ / 328kcal82kJ / 20kcal
Fat 4.2g0.3g
of which saturates 2.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate 40.7g2.4g
of which sugars**2.6g0.2g
Protein 20.4g1.2g
Salt 0.06g0.003g
*latte powder (before adding milk)--
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Using Product Information

Delicious!

5 stars

Rich and fragrant, didn't even need to sweeten it much

Highly Recommend its so delicious

5 stars

This is GORGEOUS delicious. I just picked it up to try it and was very pleasantly surprised. Its pricey for 90grams but a nice once a week treat. Vegan and Organic. I use organic Rude almond milk with it. Mix into a even paste with some milk, then add more milk and ice. So delicious. The ashwanga is a detox so only have 2 tsp portion a time.

A very warming and satisfying drink

5 stars

If you like hot cocoa and also like the flavours of the East, you will love this. The overriding flavour apart from chocolate, is cardamom, which to me makes a really interesting drink. It can be taken with or without sugar, and the background 'warmth' flavours are more subtle than a chocolate/chilli drink. It is easy to make if you follow the instructions.

