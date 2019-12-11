Pukka Organic Latte Cacao Maca Magic 90G

Delicious!
Rich and fragrant, didn't even need to sweeten it much
Highly Recommend its so delicious
This is GORGEOUS delicious. I just picked it up to try it and was very pleasantly surprised. Its pricey for 90grams but a nice once a week treat. Vegan and Organic. I use organic Rude almond milk with it. Mix into a even paste with some milk, then add more milk and ice. So delicious. The ashwanga is a detox so only have 2 tsp portion a time.
A very warming and satisfying drink
If you like hot cocoa and also like the flavours of the East, you will love this. The overriding flavour apart from chocolate, is cardamom, which to me makes a really interesting drink. It can be taken with or without sugar, and the background 'warmth' flavours are more subtle than a chocolate/chilli drink. It is easy to make if you follow the instructions.