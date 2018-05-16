Bakers Delight 5 Free From Chocolate Wafers 107G

- Energy490kJ 117kcal6%
Product Description
- Wafer Fingers Covered with Real Belgian Milk Chocolate
- Delicious Gluten-Free Wafer Ringers covered with real Belgian milk chocolate
- Gluten and wheat free
- Contains 5 individual twin bar packs
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
- Pack size: 107G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (80%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Teff Flour, Soya Flour, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Coconut Oil, Free Range Egg Yolk, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Chocolate products: Milk Solids 20% minimum, Cocoa Solids 32% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See side of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Baker Bennett Ltd.,
- St. Chad's Court,
- School Lane,
- Rochdale,
- OL16 1QU.
Return to
- Baker Bennett Ltd.,
- St. Chad's Court,
- School Lane,
- Rochdale,
- OL16 1QU.
- www.bakersdelightfreefrom.co.uk
Net Contents
107g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per twin pack (approx. 21g)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|2279kJ
|490kJ
|6%
|8400kJ
|-
|543kcal
|117kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|33.5g
|7.2g
|10%
|70g
|of which saturates
|20.9g
|4.5g
|22%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|53.7g
|11.5g
|of which sugars
|47.3g
|10.2g
|11%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.06g
|1%
|6g
|Pack contains 5 servings
|* RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
