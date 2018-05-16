By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bakers Delight 5 Free From Chocolate Wafers 107G

Bakers Delight 5 Free From Chocolate Wafers 107G
£ 1.45
£1.36/100g
Each twin bar (21g) provides:
  • Energy490kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.5g
    22%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2279kJ

Product Description

  • Wafer Fingers Covered with Real Belgian Milk Chocolate
  • Delicious Gluten-Free Wafer Ringers covered with real Belgian milk chocolate
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Contains 5 individual twin bar packs
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 107G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (80%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Teff Flour, Soya Flour, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Coconut Oil, Free Range Egg Yolk, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Chocolate products: Milk Solids 20% minimum, Cocoa Solids 32% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Baker Bennett Ltd.,
  • St. Chad's Court,
  • School Lane,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 1QU.

Net Contents

107g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer twin pack (approx. 21g)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 2279kJ490kJ6%8400kJ
-543kcal117kcal2000kcal
Fat 33.5g7.2g10%70g
of which saturates 20.9g4.5g22%20g
Carbohydrate 53.7g11.5g
of which sugars 47.3g10.2g11%90g
Fibre 2.7g0.6g
Protein 6.3g1.4g
Salt 0.3g0.06g1%6g
Pack contains 5 servings----
* RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

