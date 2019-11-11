Livia's Kitchen Nugglets Cookie Dough 35G

Trash
Not the type cookie dough u r hoping for its oat trash
One of my favourite snacks!!
I love these. They are the perfect thing to snack on if you have a sugar craving or are just feeling a bit peckish. No guilt afterwards either! They are also surprisingly filling. I do prefer the chocolate nugglets, but these are lovely too.
Yuck
Really expected this to be a nice sweet treat however i dont know if they made it trying to keep sugar down or what but the the whole taste was nothing like any cookie dough i've ever eaten before.The tastes wants sweet at all, indeed it had a very unpleasant aftertaste. My partner and me had one each before they went in the bin.
DISGUSTEN
Pretty sure rabbit droppings taste better than this rubbish. If this is cookie dough, then I'm Stevie Wonder.
Do not resemble cookie dough flavour
Great!
Tried these today and was so pleasantly surprised. Taste just like cookie dough and not all that bad for you either!
Only fit for bin
You get 7 small sweets in pack that tasted stale and unpleasant.
Over priced and disappointing.
Tiny bag [7 nuggets] and only tastes of dark chocolate. Disappointing and over priced.