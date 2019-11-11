By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Livia's Kitchen Nugglets Cookie Dough 35G

Livia's Kitchen Nugglets Cookie Dough 35G
£ 1.50
£4.29/100g

Product Description

  • Nugglets Raw Cookie Dough
  • Follow us for more treats!
  • Instagram livias
  • #BETTERTREATYOURSELF
  • livias.co.uk
  • At Livia's we say BETTER TREAT YOURSELF! Indulge in life a little, every day. Enjoy these heavenly, soft and squidgy, all-natural Raw Cookie Dough Nugglets
  • Chocolate covered little squidgy Nugglets of heaven
  • Raw cookie dough
  • Always natural
  • Gluten & dairy freeee!
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Date Paste, Gluten Free Oat Flour (29%), Raw Chocolate (20%) (Cacao Butter, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Mass, Lucuma, Vanilla (Raw Chocolate 66% Cacao Solids)), Maple Syrup, Himalayan Pink Salt, Coconut Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Eggs, Soya, Sesame & Peanut

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Livia's Health Foods Ltd,
  • 25 Lonsdale Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 6RA.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 35g serving
Energy 1520kJ532kJ
-363kcal127kcal
Fat 10.1g3.6g
of which saturates 5.7g2.0g
Carbohydrate 61g21.3g
of which sugars 39.8g13.9g
Fibre 5.2g1.8g
Protein 5.5g1.9g
Salt 0.65g0.23g

Trash

1 stars

Not the type cookie dough u r hoping for its oat trash

One of my favourite snacks!!

5 stars

I love these. They are the perfect thing to snack on if you have a sugar craving or are just feeling a bit peckish. No guilt afterwards either! They are also surprisingly filling. I do prefer the chocolate nugglets, but these are lovely too.

Yuck

1 stars

Really expected this to be a nice sweet treat however i dont know if they made it trying to keep sugar down or what but the the whole taste was nothing like any cookie dough i've ever eaten before.The tastes wants sweet at all, indeed it had a very unpleasant aftertaste. My partner and me had one each before they went in the bin.

DISGUSTEN

1 stars

Pretty sure rabbit droppings taste better than this rubbish. If this is cookie dough, then I'm Stevie Wonder.

Do not resemble cookie dough flavour

1 stars

Do not resemble cookie dough flavour.

Great!

5 stars

Tried these today and was so pleasantly surprised. Taste just like cookie dough and not all that bad for you either!

Only fit for bin

1 stars

You get 7 small sweets in pack that tasted stale and unpleasant.

Over priced and disappointing.

2 stars

Tiny bag [7 nuggets] and only tastes of dark chocolate. Disappointing and over priced.

