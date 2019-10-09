By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Livia's Kitchen Nugglets Raw Chocolate Brownie 35G

3.5(2)Write a review
Livia's Kitchen Nugglets Raw Chocolate Brownie 35G
£ 1.50
£4.29/100g

Product Description

  • Nugglets Raw Choc Brownie
  • At Livia's we say BETTER TREAT YOURSELF! Indulge in life a little, every day. Enjoy these heavenly, soft and squidgy, all-natural Raw Choc Brownie Nugglets
  • Chocolate covered little squidgy Nugglets of heaven
  • Raw choc brownie
  • Always natural
  • Gluten & dairy free!
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Date Paste, Raw Chocolate (20%) (Cacao Butter, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Mass, Lucuma, Vanilla (Raw Chocolate 66% Cacao Solids)), Maple Syrup, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Cacao Powder (10%), Himalayan Pink Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Eggs, Soya, Sesame & Peanut

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Livia's Health Foods Ltd,
  • 25 Lonsdale Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 6RA.

Return to

  • Livia's Health Foods Ltd,
  • 25 Lonsdale Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 6RA.
  • www.livias.co.uk

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 35g serving
Energy 1511kJ530kJ
-361kcal126kcal
Fat 10.5g3.7g
of which saturates 6.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate 57.6g20.2g
of which sugars 41.0g14.4g
Fibre 6.6g2.3g
Protein 6.7g2.3g
Salt 0.64g0.22g

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Very chocolate-y

5 stars

I have just reviewed the cookie dough flavour also though this one is definitely my favourite. I try to avoid traditional confectionery which is full of refined sugars, so these are perfect. They are so chocolatey and gorgeous, it is a shame they do not come in a bigger bag! They are definitely worth a try.

Not for me.

2 stars

I'm moving towards a vegan diet so I've been trying a few treats that are suitable. I did not like these at all, I'm not a big fan of dates but assumed that chocolate wouldn't be too datey but I was wrong! It also has an unpleasant flavour, rather like stale alcohol, that lasted even after I brushed my teeth. Perhaps it's the "raw" aspect that does not work. I won't buy them again myself.

