Livia's Kitchen Nugglets Raw Chocolate Brownie 35G

Very chocolate-y
I have just reviewed the cookie dough flavour also though this one is definitely my favourite. I try to avoid traditional confectionery which is full of refined sugars, so these are perfect. They are so chocolatey and gorgeous, it is a shame they do not come in a bigger bag! They are definitely worth a try.
Not for me.
I'm moving towards a vegan diet so I've been trying a few treats that are suitable. I did not like these at all, I'm not a big fan of dates but assumed that chocolate wouldn't be too datey but I was wrong! It also has an unpleasant flavour, rather like stale alcohol, that lasted even after I brushed my teeth. Perhaps it's the "raw" aspect that does not work. I won't buy them again myself.