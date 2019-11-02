By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co No Added Sugar Double Strength Orange Squash 750Ml

Stockwell & Co No Added Sugar Double Strength Orange Squash 750Ml
£ 0.42
£0.06/100ml
One glass
  • Energy10kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars<0.5
    <1%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar whole orange concentrated juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • Stockwell & Co. Double Concentrate Orange Squash Fruity and refreshing, with no added sugar, artificial flavours or colours Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (11%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to nine parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (Per 250ml)
Energy4kJ / 1kcal10kJ / 2kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate<0.5g<0.5g
Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt<0.01g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Delicious. Please bring it back to order online

5 stars

Please bring back this Squash - it was really delicious, a good size and a great price!

Feedback

5 stars

I live this stuff and it's the only thing I like. When will this be available again? I've not felt quenched for weeks now!!!

Good value for money and another regular buy of mi

4 stars

Good value for money and another regular buy of mine.

Avoid this one

1 stars

Sucks. I thought I try it once as a cheap option. Save your money and get something else of better quality.

Tasteless

1 stars

Tesco value orange squash used to be a firm favourite with the children and myself. Tasted like orange ice lollies! Please bring it back!!!!!

No thanks

1 stars

Not as good as Tesco's orange squash that seems to have been discontinued.

