Lotus Biscoff Snack Pack 248G

Lotus Biscoff Snack Pack 248G
£ 1.49
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • The Original Caramelised Biscuit
  • Its secret?!
  • Its unique flavour, iconic shape and crunchy bite. For many, it's their cup of coffee's best companion.
  • For others, it's a irresistible treat on its own.
  • How do you like it best?
  • How can a small biscuit taste so great?
  • The story of Lotus Biscoff starts in 1932 in a local bakery in Lembeke, a Belgian town.
  • The unique recipe was brought to perfection with carefully selected natural ingredients.
  • Today, Lotus Bakeries is still family-owned and based in its home town. And from there, the tasteful biscuit continues to conquer the world.
  • Snack packs
  • Small biscuit, unique taste
  • Ideal for lunchbox
  • Just a handful of natural ingredients
  • No colours
  • No added flavours
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 248g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil from sustainable and certified plantations, Rapeseed Oil), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

32 biscuits per pack

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Lotus Bakeries België NV,
  • Gentstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • For more information about the Lotus Biscoff range, visit www.lotusbiscuits.co.uk or call freephone 0800-834050

Net Contents

16 x 248g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 biscuit = 7,75g%*
Energy 2032 kJ/484 kcal157 kJ/37 kcal2
Fat 19.0g1.5g2
of which saturates 8.0g0.6g3
Carbohydrate 72.6g5.6g2
of which sugars 38.1g3.0g3
Fibre 1.3g0.1g
Protein 4.9g0.4g1
Salt 0.92g0.07g1
*= Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very good quality.

5 stars

Very good quality.

