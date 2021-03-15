Love Corn Smoked Bbq 115G

Tasty and healthier than most snacks
We loved this snack mixed into a big jar of mixed nuts. Healthier than most snacks. Reduces the fat content of having just peanuts. Mix a jar of walnut pieces, corn, almonds and a few salted peanuts. My husband enjoys this as a snack with a drink, before dinner.
Moorish snack
The crunchy and flavoursome BBQ flavour did not disappoint. The corn pieces were firm and tasty, but are also extremely healthy. Highly recommend this snack.
Flavourless
For so little flavour these are expensive.