Love Corn Smoked Bbq 115G

Love Corn Smoked Bbq 115G
£ 2.00
£1.74/100g
  • Hello, Howdy, Hola!
  • We're Love Corn, the first premium, crunchy corn snack! Our delicious crunchy corn kernels are packed with flavour and made with love. We're perfect on-the-go, packed in a lunch box, sprinkled on a salad or paired with your favourite refreshing beverage.
  • All our snacks are:
  • - Crunchy & delicious
  • - Plant based
  • - Gluten Free
  • Smoked BBQ Premium Crunchy Corn
  • Howdy! Ya'll ready for some SMOKIN' BBQ goodness? Smothered in smokin' hicktory and it's all done nice and slow… you just don't rush into something this good. Y'all better be kickin' off those boots and stayin' awhile.
  • Love,
  • Corn
  • P.s. we're crunchy, we're delicious!
  • Recyclable
  • 3g fibre per
  • 0.3g sugar
  • 190 calories
  • The Perfect Crunch™
  • Non GMO
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

Corn, Paprika, Onion, Garlic, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts and Peanuts. Made in a shared facility.

Storage

We like to be stored in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2.5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Love Corn Ltd,
  • London,
  • E9 6FJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

115g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g
Energy (kJ)1775799
Energy (Kcal)423190
Fat (g)12.95.8
Of which are Saturates (g)1.30.6
Carbohydrates (g) 63.328.5
Of which Sugars (g)0.80.3
Fibre (g)7.03.2
Protein (g)7.33.3
Salt (g)2.21.0
This pack contains 2.5 servings--

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Tasty and healthier than most snacks

5 stars

We loved this snack mixed into a big jar of mixed nuts. Healthier than most snacks. Reduces the fat content of having just peanuts. Mix a jar of walnut pieces, corn, almonds and a few salted peanuts. My husband enjoys this as a snack with a drink, before dinner.

Moorish snack

5 stars

The crunchy and flavoursome BBQ flavour did not disappoint. The corn pieces were firm and tasty, but are also extremely healthy. Highly recommend this snack.

Flavourless

2 stars

For so little flavour these are expensive.

