Bakers Dog Food Beef & Vegetable 3Kg

Complete Pet Food for Adult Dogs To sniff out more information, visit us at www.purina.co.uk/dog/bakersdogfood At Purina we are working towards a waste-free future and we have made a global commitment that 100% of our packaging will be reusable or recyclable by 2025. We are partnering with other brands to support supermarket collection points of flexible plastics. Please follow the link to learn more: purina.co.uk/packaging

Our recipe has been made with a variety of tender* meaty chunks and wholegrains for quality, tasty goodness. *Softness varying with time Each meal contains the every day nutrients your dog needs to get on with all the playful and cheeky things that happy and healthy Bakers® dogs do!

The Bakers® Story Our story begins way back in 1851 when Edward Baker set up a family flour business. Fast forward to 1991 when Bakers® Complete was launched, because Edward Baker believed that dry dog food should be every bit as tasty as it is nutritious.

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Recipe Using Superfoods 100% Complete With Natural Spirulina Algae, Known for its Beneficial Impact on Intestinal Health With Spinach, a Natural Ingredient Contributing to Essential Minerals Made with selected natural ingredients Antioxidants to Help Support Natural Defences Vitamin D & Minerals for Healthy Teeth & Strong Bones No Added Artificial Colours, Flavours & Preservatives Added Quality Protein to Help Support Muscle Strength Vitamin A & Zinc to Help Support Healthy Skin & Coat Perfect Nutritional Balance for All Your Dog's Daily Needs

Pack size: 3KG

Vitamin D & minerals for healthy teeth & strong bones Vitamin A & zinc to help support healthy skin & coat

Ingredients

Cereals (Wholegrains* 55%), Meat and Animal Derivatives (20% of which 4% Beef), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Glycerol, Vegetables* **(1% Dried Spinach, 0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Spirulina* (0.2%), ** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables, * Natural ingredients

Net Contents

3kg ℮

Preparation and Usage