Bakers Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 3Kg

Good Texture and Taste
he size of the dog food is also small, making it easy for the dog to shallow, The texture is non greasy and is not smelly or unpleasant. The dog appears to enjoy the taste of the food as there is a clean bowl every time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
my dogs hate it
my dogs will not eat this so called 'new and improved receipt' - they are not fussy dogs. The older recipe I would would rate as excellent
My Dogs simply love Baker
I have 2 Dogs and they both just love Bakers, the big one always eats out of the smaller dogs dish first.
she really enjoyed it
Bought a bag of adult Bakers using the coupon to help pay for it and gave the food to my sons dog to enjoy, she loved it kept giving us that loving look asking for more
Bakers Adult
My dog really enjoyed the new Bakers Adult complete dry dog food (Beef and vegetables ) so much so that I have now brought a larger size pack to last the month. Would highly recommend the Bakers Adult complete dry dog food. Perfect food for any dog large or small.
Better than the butchers
He was a bit sceptical at first as he does not like new food, but now cannot wait for meal times.
molly got very excited
I bought a box to try on my molly whose a pug/shizu she loved it. The meaty bits she saved then played with them tossing them in the air before eating them really funny to watch.
the dish is empty
bought two bags 5kg chicken and beef dish is empty every day he -woofs for it and sits and waits at 5 O-clock on the dot ( Irish setter 10 year old)
Our dogs love it
Bought small dog, chicken flavour. They both love it. Have to keep it in a safe place as they would munch the lot in one go!
My Doggies loves Bakers!
I have fed both my dogs 'Dale & Maisie on Bakers and it is the only dry food they will eat. I think the new recipe has probably made them love it more. As soon as they're bowls are filled they are happy and they never waste a crumb!