By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bakers Small Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 2.85Kg

4.5(54)Write a review
image 1 of Bakers Small Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 2.85Kg
£ 6.65
£2.34/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Small Dogs
  • BAKERS(R) SMALL DOG has a new, improved recipe that is now rich in chicken, with more variety of wholesome wholegrains & country vegetables for quality, tasty goodness. And don't worry, our recipe is still made with the same amazing taste that our BAKERS dogs know & love to gobble up!
  • This recipe has been specially formulated for your adult small dog & contains the every day nutrients he needs to get on with all the playful & cheeky things that happy & healthy BAKERS® dogs love to get up to!
  • BAKERS new improved recipe, so that your dog can enjoy the perfect balance of taste & goodness in every bowl, every day!
  • The Bakers® story begins way back in 1851 when Edward Baker set up a family flour business. Fast forward to 1991 when BAKERS® Complete was launched, because Edward Baker believed that dry dog food should be every bit as tasty as it is nutritious.
  • 100% complete & nutritionally balanced
  • Contains small kibbles for small mouths
  • Antioxidants to help support healthy immune system
  • With added protein to help support muscle strength
  • Vitamin D & minerals for healthy teeth & strong bones
  • With fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion
  • Vitamin A & zinc to help support healthy skin & coat
  • No added artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Pack size: 2.85KG
  • Antioxidants to help support healthy immune system
  • With added protein to help support muscle strength
  • Vitamin D & minerals for healthy teeth & strong bones
  • With fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion
  • Vitamin A & zinc to help support healthy skin & coat

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (Wholegrains 45%*), Meat and Animal Derivatives (16%**), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Glycerol, Minerals, Propylene Glycol, Vegetables*** (0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), * Including min. 4% Wheat and 4% Maize, ** Equivalent to 32% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 14% Chicken, *** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on top of back panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guidelines in grams per day
  • Size of Dog: Toy Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 1 - 5, Daily Feed (g/day): 40 - 115g
  • Size of Dog: Small Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 5 - 10, Daily Feed (g/day): 115 - 185g
  • 1 = 100g
  • One half pint mug holds approx. 100g of Bakers® Small Dog Adult. To help keep your dog in an optimal body condition, adjust according to your dog's activity level, physical condition and individual needs.
  • Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Warnings

  • WARNING! THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

2.85kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:25.0%
Fat content:12.0%
Crude ash:8.0%
Crude fibres:3.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:19 000
Vit. D3:1 110
Vit. E:90
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate(Fe: 78)
Calcium iodate anhydrous(I: 2.0)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate(Cu: 8)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate(Mn: 5)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate(Zn: 110)
Sodium selenite(Se: 0.19)
Additives:-
Colourants and antioxidants-

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

54 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not for me Mr Baker

3 stars

Hi there Mr B, firstly thank you for sending me the big box of Goodies. I was so excited to try the chicken and vegetables, my dad put some in my bowl and I was up like a shot and started to eat I ate half and left the rest. We tried again at supper time but no luck, so my dad decided to mix it up with one of the pouches incase it was to dry for me. It was a bit better and I only ate half again. We tried for a few days but I Was not keen on it, I am a very fussy eater so dad but me back on to my normal food. Thank you so much for letting me try anyway. Woof Charlie [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Furry family member loved it

4 stars

Our little furry family friend can be a rather picky eater and on occasionally turn there nose up at even the best products however from the first tasty hand full they have loved every bite of this product, if that reaction wasn't enough of a positive I have to say my opinion is also very good you could see and feel the quality in the product and could see why our furry family member loved it so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Winner!

5 stars

This dry food has been a real winner with Mimi she absolutely loves it and every time I put it in a bowl she absolutely finishes the bottle not even a crumb left she seems to be fuller as she’s been finishing her bowls [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

best biscuits yet

5 stars

my dogs are usually fussy when it comes to biscuits, they much prefer their wet food... But they have loved these biscuits so will definitely carry on buying them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice mixture of biscuits and meaty chunks

5 stars

I generally feed both of my dogs on only dry food. I do however feel this can be a little monotonous. They pick it over eat their favourite bits and the rest gets thrown in the bin. However from the minute I put this in the dish things have been different. They seem happy to graze on all the biscuits they dont pick them over. I dont think i have thrown any bakers away. The contents seemed a little greasy i turned this into a positive by thinking this was probably due to the meat content. I will definitely be buying these again. Both dogs really did enjoy them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My dog wasn’t keen

3 stars

My dog wasn’t overly keen on this food, she is very fussy when it comes to her meals. She ate it but seemed to pick over it rather than how she usually eats. The pieces seem like a good size and it seems to have a good meaty smell so I’m sure dogs who are less fussy would enjoy this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Meaty meal

5 stars

My dog loves a meaty taste and this was definitely a hit he loved the taste and I loved the smell and packaging so much better than other brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dry food small dog

5 stars

Bruce is loving his dry food they look fab too he eats them alone or mixed with wet foods just so happy with these its made meal times nicer too! And cleared up tummy issues we were having with other products! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product!

5 stars

I never usually change or try my dogs on any other branded food due to their coat (fur) but mixing this with either a bakers gravy pack goes down a treat! Small food pieces also so easily digested!! Both my dogs love this and with having a close eye on their coat hasn’t changed yet so that’s a good sign! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bakers dry dog food

5 stars

Bailey couldn't wait for every bowl full of Bakers .With the wet food mixed in as a treat she found it su-paw delicious.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 54 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pedigree Dog Food Pouches Meals in Gravy 12x100g

£ 4.00
£3.34/kg

Offer

Tesco Meaty Strips Rich In Beef Dog Treats 200G

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Meaty Strips Chicken Dog Treats 200G

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here