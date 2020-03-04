Bakers Small Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 2.85Kg

Not for me Mr Baker 3 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 7th February 2020 Hi there Mr B, firstly thank you for sending me the big box of Goodies. I was so excited to try the chicken and vegetables, my dad put some in my bowl and I was up like a shot and started to eat I ate half and left the rest. We tried again at supper time but no luck, so my dad decided to mix it up with one of the pouches incase it was to dry for me. It was a bit better and I only ate half again. We tried for a few days but I Was not keen on it, I am a very fussy eater so dad but me back on to my normal food. Thank you so much for letting me try anyway. Woof Charlie [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Furry family member loved it 4 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 7th February 2020 Our little furry family friend can be a rather picky eater and on occasionally turn there nose up at even the best products however from the first tasty hand full they have loved every bite of this product, if that reaction wasn't enough of a positive I have to say my opinion is also very good you could see and feel the quality in the product and could see why our furry family member loved it so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Winner! 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 7th February 2020 This dry food has been a real winner with Mimi she absolutely loves it and every time I put it in a bowl she absolutely finishes the bottle not even a crumb left she seems to be fuller as she’s been finishing her bowls [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

best biscuits yet 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 7th February 2020 my dogs are usually fussy when it comes to biscuits, they much prefer their wet food... But they have loved these biscuits so will definitely carry on buying them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice mixture of biscuits and meaty chunks 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 7th February 2020 I generally feed both of my dogs on only dry food. I do however feel this can be a little monotonous. They pick it over eat their favourite bits and the rest gets thrown in the bin. However from the minute I put this in the dish things have been different. They seem happy to graze on all the biscuits they dont pick them over. I dont think i have thrown any bakers away. The contents seemed a little greasy i turned this into a positive by thinking this was probably due to the meat content. I will definitely be buying these again. Both dogs really did enjoy them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My dog wasn’t keen 3 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 7th February 2020 My dog wasn’t overly keen on this food, she is very fussy when it comes to her meals. She ate it but seemed to pick over it rather than how she usually eats. The pieces seem like a good size and it seems to have a good meaty smell so I’m sure dogs who are less fussy would enjoy this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Meaty meal 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 7th February 2020 My dog loves a meaty taste and this was definitely a hit he loved the taste and I loved the smell and packaging so much better than other brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dry food small dog 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 7th February 2020 Bruce is loving his dry food they look fab too he eats them alone or mixed with wet foods just so happy with these its made meal times nicer too! And cleared up tummy issues we were having with other products! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product! 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 7th February 2020 I never usually change or try my dogs on any other branded food due to their coat (fur) but mixing this with either a bakers gravy pack goes down a treat! Small food pieces also so easily digested!! Both my dogs love this and with having a close eye on their coat hasn’t changed yet so that’s a good sign! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]