Bakers Small Dog Food Beef & Vegetable 2.85Kg

4.6(333)
£7.70

£2.70/kg

Complete Pet Food for Adult Small DogsTo sniff out more information, visit us at www.purina.co.uk/dog/bakersdogfoodAt Purina we are working towards a waste-free future and we have made a global commitment that 100% of our packaging will be reusable or recyclable by 2025.We are partnering with other brands to support supermarket collection points of flexible plastics.Please follow the link to learn more: purina.co.uk/packaging
Specially formulated for your small dog's needsOur recipe has been made with a variety of tender* meaty chunks and wholegrains for quality, tasty goodness.*Softness varying with timeEach meal contains the every day nutrients your dog needs to get on with all the playful and cheeky things that happy and healthy Bakers® dogs do!
The Bakers® StoryOur story begins way back in 1851 when Edward baker set up a family flour business. Fast forward to 1991 when Bakers® Complete was launched, because Edward Baker believed that dry dog food should be every bit as tasty as it is nutritious.
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Recipe Using Superfoods100% CompleteSmall Kibbles for Small MouthsWith Natural Spirulina Algae, Known for its Beneficial Impact on Intestinal HealthWith Spinach, a Natural Ingredient Contributing to Essential MineralsMade with selected natural ingredientsAntioxidants to Help Support Natural DefencesVitamin D & Minerals to Help Support Growing Bones & Healthy TeethOmega 3 & 6 Fatty Acid to Help Support Healthy Skin and Glossy CoatAdded Quality Protein to Help Support Muscle StrengthVitamin A & Zinc to Help Support Healthy Skin & CoatWith Fibre from Wholegrains to Help Support Healthy DigestionNo Added Artificial Colours, Flavours & Preservatives
Pack size: 2.85KG
Vitamin D & minerals to help support growing bones & healthy teethOmega 3 & 6 fatty acid to help support healthy skin and glossy coatVitamin A & zinc to help support healthy skin & coatFibre from wholegrains to help support healthy digestion

Ingredients

Cereals (Wholegrains* 43%), Meat and Animal Derivatives (18% of which 4% Beef), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Glycerol, Vegetables* ** (1% Dried Spinach, 0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), Minerals, Spirulina* (0.2%), ** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables, * Natural ingredients

Net Contents

2.85kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding GuidelinesRecommended daily amount (g/day):Animal size: Toy Dog; Dog weight (kg): 1 - 5; Daily feeding quantity (g): 40 - 115Animal size: Small Dog; Dog weight (kg): 5 -10; Daily feeding quantity (g): 115 - 185A glass of 250 ml / one half pint mug holds approximately 100g of Bakers® Adult. To help keep your dog in an optimal body condition, adjust according to your dog's activity level, physical condition and individual needs.Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.To monitor your dog's health, consult a veterinary surgeon regularly.Introduce bakers gradually over 7 days.

