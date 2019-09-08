By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bakers Senior Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 2.85Kg

  • Complete Pet Food for Senior Dogs Above 7 Years
  • BAKERS(R) SENIOR has a new, improved recipe that is now rich in chicken, with more variety of wholesome wholegrains & country vegetables for quality, tasty goodness. And don't worry, our recipe is still made with the same amazing taste that our BAKERS dogs know & love to gobble up!
  • This recipe has been specially formulated to help maintain the vitality of your older dog & contains the every day nutrients he needs to get on with all the playful & cheeky things that happy & healthy BAKERS® dogs love to get up to!
  • BAKERS new improved recipe, so that your dog can enjoy the perfect balance of taste & goodness in every bowl, every day!
  • Lower in fat to help prevent weight gain**
  • **When compared to standard adult recipe
  • 100% complete & nutritionally balanced
  • Antioxidants to help support healthy immune system
  • With added protein to help support muscle strength
  • Vitamin D & minerals for healthy teeth & strong bones
  • With fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion
  • Vitamin A & zinc to help support healthy skin & coat
  • No added artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Pack size: 2.85KG
Cereals (Wholegrains 54%*), Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%**), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Glycerol, Minerals, Propylene Glycol, Vegetables*** (0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), * Including min. 4% Wheat and 4% Maize, ** Equivalent to 30% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 14% Chicken, *** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on top of back panel.

  • Daily Feeding Guidelines in grams per day
  • Size of Dog: Toy Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 1 - 5, Daily Feed (g/day): 35 - 105g
  • Size of Dog: Small Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 5 - 10, Daily Feed (g/day): 105 - 170g
  • Size of Dog: Medium, Dog body weight (kg): 10 - 25, Daily Feed (g/day): 170 - 315g
  • Size of Dog: Large, Dog body weight (kg): 25 - 45, Daily Feed (g/day): 315 - 465g
  • Size of Dog: Giant, Dog body weight (kg): 45 - 70, Daily Feed (g/day): 465 - 620g
  • 1 = 100g
  • One half pint mug holds approx. 100g of Bakers® Senior. To help keep your dog in an optimal body condition, adjust according to your dog's activity level, physical condition and individual needs.
  • Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

  • WARNING! THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

2.85kg ℮

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:24.0%
Fat content:8.0%
Crude ash:8.0%
Crude fibres:3.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:22 000
Vit. D3:1 280
Vit. E:100
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate(Fe: 91)
Calcium iodate anhydrous(I: 2.3)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate(Cu: 10)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate(Mn: 6)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate(Zn: 130)
Sodium selenite(Se: 0.22)
Additives:-
Colourants and antioxidants-

My dog loves it

5 stars

My dog is 17 years old and very fussy and will only eat bakers without the cereal or rice or veg just the meaty chunks and at his age I would not change his food for anyone ive found him the best and that's what he gets every day

Bakers! - My dog loves it

5 stars

My dog has always loved Bakers products but I had to take her off them because of the high colour content. This new improved complete meal has none of the colours and all of the taste and goodness my dog loves. Definitely worth going back to Bakers products - especially this one.

