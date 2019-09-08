Bakers Senior Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 2.85Kg

My dog loves it
My dog is 17 years old and very fussy and will only eat bakers without the cereal or rice or veg just the meaty chunks and at his age I would not change his food for anyone ive found him the best and that's what he gets every day
Bakers! - My dog loves it
My dog has always loved Bakers products but I had to take her off them because of the high colour content. This new improved complete meal has none of the colours and all of the taste and goodness my dog loves. Definitely worth going back to Bakers products - especially this one.