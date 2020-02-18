Bakers Dog Food Chicken And Vegetables 1.2Kg

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Dogs
  • BAKERS(R) ADULT has a new, improved recipe that is now rich in chicken, with more variety of wholesome wholegrains & country vegetables for quality, tasty goodness. And don't worry, our recipe is still made with the same amazing taste that our BAKERS dogs know & love to gobble up!
  • This recipe has been created with the perfect nutritional balance for your adult dog & contains the every day nutrients he needs to get on with all the playful & cheeky things that happy & healthy BAKERS® dogs love to get up to!
  • BAKERS new improved recipe, so that your dog can enjoy the perfect balance of taste & goodness in every bowl, every day!
  • The Bakers® story begins way back in 1851 when Edward Baker set up a family flour business. Fast forward to 1991 when BAKERS® Complete was launched, because Edward Baker believed that dry dog food should be every bit as tasty as it is nutritious.
  • Complete pet food for adult dogs
  • Contains a prebiotic to help support healthy digestion
  • With a prebiotic to help support healthy digestion
  • Antioxidants to help support healthy immune system
  • With added protein to help support muscle strength
  • Vitamin D & Minerals for healthy teeth & strong bones
  • With fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion
  • Vitamin A & Zinc to help support healthy skin & coat
  • New improved recipe, with the same great taste BAKERS dogs know & love!
  • Now rich in chicken
  • More variety of wholesome wholegrains & country vegetables for quality, tasty goodness
  • 100% complete & nutritionally balanced for all your dog's daily needs
  • No added artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
Information

Ingredients

Cereals (Wholegrains 55%*), Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%**), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Vegetables *** (0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), Minerals, Propylene Glycol, * Including min. 4% Wheat and 4% Maize, ** Equivalent to 30% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 14% Chicken, *** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guidelines in grams per day
  • Size of Dog: Toy Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 1 - 5, Daily Feed (g/day): 40 - 120g
  • Size of Dog: Small Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 5 - 10, Daily Feed (g/day): 120 - 190g
  • Size of Dog: Medium, Dog body weight (kg): 10 - 25, Daily Feed (g/day): 190 - 350g
  • Size of Dog: Large, Dog body weight (kg): 25 - 45, Daily Feed (g/day): 350 - 520g
  • Size of Dog: Giant, Dog body weight (kg): 45 - 70, Daily Feed (g/day): 520 - 700g
  • 1 = 100g
  • One half pint mug holds approx. 100g of Bakers® Adult. To help keep your dog in optimal body condition, adjust according to your dog's activity level, physical condition and individual needs.
  • Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Warnings

  • WARNING! THIS BOX CONTAINS A BAG. THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

1.2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:21.0%
Fat content:10.0%
Crude ash:8.0%
Crude fibres:3.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:17 500
Vit. D3:1 020
Vit. E:83
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate(Fe: 72)
Calcium iodate anhydrous(I: 1.8)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate(Cu: 8)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate(Mn: 5)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate(Zn: 100)
Sodium selenite(Se: 0.17)
Additives:-
Colourants and antioxidants-

Safety information

View more safety information

21 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Texture and Taste

4 stars

he size of the dog food is also small, making it easy for the dog to shallow, The texture is non greasy and is not smelly or unpleasant. The dog appears to enjoy the taste of the food as there is a clean bowl every time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

my dogs hate it

1 stars

my dogs will not eat this so called 'new and improved receipt' - they are not fussy dogs. The older recipe I would would rate as excellent

My Dogs simply love Baker

5 stars

I have 2 Dogs and they both just love Bakers, the big one always eats out of the smaller dogs dish first.

she really enjoyed it

4 stars

Bought a bag of adult Bakers using the coupon to help pay for it and gave the food to my sons dog to enjoy, she loved it kept giving us that loving look asking for more

Bakers Adult

5 stars

My dog really enjoyed the new Bakers Adult complete dry dog food (Beef and vegetables ) so much so that I have now brought a larger size pack to last the month. Would highly recommend the Bakers Adult complete dry dog food. Perfect food for any dog large or small.

Better than the butchers

5 stars

He was a bit sceptical at first as he does not like new food, but now cannot wait for meal times.

molly got very excited

5 stars

I bought a box to try on my molly whose a pug/shizu she loved it. The meaty bits she saved then played with them tossing them in the air before eating them really funny to watch.

the dish is empty

5 stars

bought two bags 5kg chicken and beef dish is empty every day he -woofs for it and sits and waits at 5 O-clock on the dot ( Irish setter 10 year old)

Our dogs love it

5 stars

Bought small dog, chicken flavour. They both love it. Have to keep it in a safe place as they would munch the lot in one go!

My Doggies loves Bakers!

5 stars

I have fed both my dogs 'Dale & Maisie on Bakers and it is the only dry food they will eat. I think the new recipe has probably made them love it more. As soon as they're bowls are filled they are happy and they never waste a crumb!

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

