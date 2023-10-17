We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Bakers Puppy Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 1.1Kg
image 1 of Bakers Puppy Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 1.1Kgimage 2 of Bakers Puppy Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 1.1Kgimage 3 of Bakers Puppy Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 1.1Kgimage 4 of Bakers Puppy Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 1.1Kgimage 5 of Bakers Puppy Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 1.1Kg

Bakers Puppy Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 1.1Kg

4.3(19)
Write a review

£3.95

£3.59/kg

Complete Pet Food for Puppies from 6 Weeks to 24 MonthsTo sniff our more information, visit us at www.purina.co.uk/dog/bakersdogfood
The Bakers® story begins way back in 1851 when Edward Baker set up a family flour business. Fast forward to 1991 when BAKERS® Complete was launched, because Edward Baker believed that dry dog food should be every bit as tasty as it is nutritious. Our recipe has been made with a variety of tender* meaty chunks & wholegrains for quality, tasty goodness. Each meal contains the every day nutrients your dog needs to get on with all the playful & cheeky things that happy & healthy BAKERS® dogs do!*softness varying with time.
®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
100% CompleteComplete pet food for puppies from 6 weeks to 24 monthsMade with Selected Natural IngredientsSpecially formulated to help your puppy grow up to be fit & healthyContains DHA an essential omega 3 fatty acid for help support your puppy's brain and vision developmentRecipe using superfoodsWith Natural Spirulina Algae, known for its beneficial impact on intestinal healthWith spinach, a natural ingredient contributing to essential mineralsAntioxidants to help support natural defencesWith added protein for healthy growth & muscle developmentVitamin D & Minerals to help support growing bones & healthy teethVitamin A & Zinc to help support healthy skin & coatOmega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help support healthy skin and glossy coatWith fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestionNo added Artificial Colours, Flavours & Preservatives
Pack size: 1.1KG
DHA an essential omega 3 fatty acid for help support your puppy's brain and vision developmentAntioxidants to help support natural defencesWith added protein for healthy growth & muscle developmentVitamin D & Minerals to help support growing bones & healthy teethVitamin A & Zinc to help support healthy skin & coatOmega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help support healthy skin and glossy coatWith fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion

Ingredients

Cereals (Wholegrains* 47%), Meat and Animal Derivatives (20% of which 4% Chicken), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Glycerol, Vegetables* ** (1% Dried Spinach, 0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), Minerals, Spirulina* (0.2%), ** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables, * Natural Ingredients

Net Contents

1.1kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding GuidelinesRecommended daily amount (g/day):Expected adult body weight: 1 kg, 6-12 weeks: 35 - 55, 3-4 months: 55 - 55, 4-6 months: 55 - 55, 6-12 months: 55 - 45, 12-18 months: 45 - Adult, 18-24 months: AdultExpected adult body weight: 5 kg, 6-12 weeks: 90 - 140, 3-4 months: 140 - 145, 4-6 months: 145 - 155, 6-12 months: 155 - 125, 12-18 months: 125 - Adult, 18-24 months: AdultExpected adult body weight: 10 kg, 6-12 weeks: 115 - 200, 3-4 months: 200 - 220, 4-6 months: 220 - 235, 6-12 months: 235 - 200, 12-18 months: 200 - Adult, 18-24 months: AdultExpected adult body weight: 25 kg, 6-12 weeks: 165 - 335, 3-4 months: 335 - 370, 4-6 months: 370 - 470, 6-12 months: 470 - 370, 12-18 months: 370 - Adult, 18-24 months: AdultExpected adult body weight: 45 kg, 6-12 weeks: 225 - 340, 3-4 months: 340 - 455, 4-6 months: 455 - 510, 6-12 months: 510 - 515, 12-18 months: 515 - 515, 18-24 months: 515 - 530Expected adult body weight: 70 kg, 6-12 weeks: 310 - 500, 3-4 months: 500 - 595, 4-6 months: 595 - 725, 6-12 months: 725 - 720, 12-18 months: 720 - 705, 18-24 months: 705 - 715A glass of 250 ml / One half pint mug holds approximately 100g of Bakers® Puppy.Recommended number of feedings are as follows:Feed puppies less than 3 months of age 3 to 4 daily feedings of moistened food. After 3 months of age, gradually reduce moistening and feed 3 times per day. From 6-12 months, provide 2 daily feedings. Each puppy is different, depending on his activity level and body condition, food amount may need to be adjusted. These amounts are guidelines only. For more details please check the brand website. Feeding during gestation and lactation: During the last 3 to 4 weeks of pregnancy and while nursing, food allowances should be increased 1.5 to 2 fold maintenance levels. After weaning, the mother's food should be adjusted to maintain her at an ideal body condition.Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.To monitor your dog's health, consult a veterinary surgeon regularlyIntroduce Bakers gradually over 7 days.

View all Dry Dog Food & Mixer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here