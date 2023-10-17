Bakers Puppy Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 1.1Kg

Complete Pet Food for Puppies from 6 Weeks to 24 MonthsTo sniff our more information, visit us at www.purina.co.uk/dog/bakersdogfood
The Bakers® story begins way back in 1851 when Edward Baker set up a family flour business. Fast forward to 1991 when BAKERS® Complete was launched, because Edward Baker believed that dry dog food should be every bit as tasty as it is nutritious. Our recipe has been made with a variety of tender* meaty chunks & wholegrains for quality, tasty goodness. Each meal contains the every day nutrients your dog needs to get on with all the playful & cheeky things that happy & healthy BAKERS® dogs do!*softness varying with time.
®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
100% CompleteComplete pet food for puppies from 6 weeks to 24 monthsMade with Selected Natural IngredientsSpecially formulated to help your puppy grow up to be fit & healthyContains DHA an essential omega 3 fatty acid for help support your puppy's brain and vision developmentRecipe using superfoodsWith Natural Spirulina Algae, known for its beneficial impact on intestinal healthWith spinach, a natural ingredient contributing to essential mineralsAntioxidants to help support natural defencesWith added protein for healthy growth & muscle developmentVitamin D & Minerals to help support growing bones & healthy teethVitamin A & Zinc to help support healthy skin & coatOmega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help support healthy skin and glossy coatWith fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestionNo added Artificial Colours, Flavours & Preservatives
Pack size: 1.1KG
DHA an essential omega 3 fatty acid for help support your puppy's brain and vision developmentAntioxidants to help support natural defencesWith added protein for healthy growth & muscle developmentVitamin D & Minerals to help support growing bones & healthy teethVitamin A & Zinc to help support healthy skin & coatOmega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help support healthy skin and glossy coatWith fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion
Ingredients
Cereals (Wholegrains* 47%), Meat and Animal Derivatives (20% of which 4% Chicken), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Glycerol, Vegetables* ** (1% Dried Spinach, 0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), Minerals, Spirulina* (0.2%), ** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables, * Natural Ingredients
Net Contents
1.1kg ℮
Preparation and Usage
Daily Feeding GuidelinesRecommended daily amount (g/day):Expected adult body weight: 1 kg, 6-12 weeks: 35 - 55, 3-4 months: 55 - 55, 4-6 months: 55 - 55, 6-12 months: 55 - 45, 12-18 months: 45 - Adult, 18-24 months: AdultExpected adult body weight: 5 kg, 6-12 weeks: 90 - 140, 3-4 months: 140 - 145, 4-6 months: 145 - 155, 6-12 months: 155 - 125, 12-18 months: 125 - Adult, 18-24 months: AdultExpected adult body weight: 10 kg, 6-12 weeks: 115 - 200, 3-4 months: 200 - 220, 4-6 months: 220 - 235, 6-12 months: 235 - 200, 12-18 months: 200 - Adult, 18-24 months: AdultExpected adult body weight: 25 kg, 6-12 weeks: 165 - 335, 3-4 months: 335 - 370, 4-6 months: 370 - 470, 6-12 months: 470 - 370, 12-18 months: 370 - Adult, 18-24 months: AdultExpected adult body weight: 45 kg, 6-12 weeks: 225 - 340, 3-4 months: 340 - 455, 4-6 months: 455 - 510, 6-12 months: 510 - 515, 12-18 months: 515 - 515, 18-24 months: 515 - 530Expected adult body weight: 70 kg, 6-12 weeks: 310 - 500, 3-4 months: 500 - 595, 4-6 months: 595 - 725, 6-12 months: 725 - 720, 12-18 months: 720 - 705, 18-24 months: 705 - 715A glass of 250 ml / One half pint mug holds approximately 100g of Bakers® Puppy.Recommended number of feedings are as follows:Feed puppies less than 3 months of age 3 to 4 daily feedings of moistened food. After 3 months of age, gradually reduce moistening and feed 3 times per day. From 6-12 months, provide 2 daily feedings. Each puppy is different, depending on his activity level and body condition, food amount may need to be adjusted. These amounts are guidelines only. For more details please check the brand website. Feeding during gestation and lactation: During the last 3 to 4 weeks of pregnancy and while nursing, food allowances should be increased 1.5 to 2 fold maintenance levels. After weaning, the mother's food should be adjusted to maintain her at an ideal body condition.Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.To monitor your dog's health, consult a veterinary surgeon regularlyIntroduce Bakers gradually over 7 days.