Bakers Puppy Dog Food Chicken & Vegetable 1.1Kg

The Bakers® story begins way back in 1851 when Edward Baker set up a family flour business. Fast forward to 1991 when BAKERS® Complete was launched, because Edward Baker believed that dry dog food should be every bit as tasty as it is nutritious. Our recipe has been made with a variety of tender* meaty chunks & wholegrains for quality, tasty goodness. Each meal contains the every day nutrients your dog needs to get on with all the playful & cheeky things that happy & healthy BAKERS® dogs do! *softness varying with time.

100% Complete Complete pet food for puppies from 6 weeks to 24 months Made with Selected Natural Ingredients Specially formulated to help your puppy grow up to be fit & healthy Contains DHA an essential omega 3 fatty acid for help support your puppy's brain and vision development Recipe using superfoods With Natural Spirulina Algae, known for its beneficial impact on intestinal health With spinach, a natural ingredient contributing to essential minerals Antioxidants to help support natural defences With added protein for healthy growth & muscle development Vitamin D & Minerals to help support growing bones & healthy teeth Vitamin A & Zinc to help support healthy skin & coat Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help support healthy skin and glossy coat With fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion No added Artificial Colours, Flavours & Preservatives

Pack size: 1.1KG

Ingredients

Cereals (Wholegrains* 47%), Meat and Animal Derivatives (20% of which 4% Chicken), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Glycerol, Vegetables* ** (1% Dried Spinach, 0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), Minerals, Spirulina* (0.2%), ** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables, * Natural Ingredients

Net Contents

1.1kg ℮

