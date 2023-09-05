Tusk Original Aqua Shaving Gel 200Ml

CAUTION: Danger. Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed.

Directions: Moisten your skin with water and dispense onto fingertips. Gently massage into skin to produce a rich lather. Shave. Rinse well after use.

Tusk Shaving Gel has been specially formulated to give you a smooth shave with ultimate comfort. Your skin will feel refreshed, moisturised and hydrated.

