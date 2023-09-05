We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tusk Original Aqua Shaving Gel 200Ml

Tusk Original Aqua Shaving Gel 200Ml

3(2)
Write a review

£1.35

£0.68/100ml

Tusk Original Aqua Shaving Gel 200Ml
Tusk Shaving Gel has been specially formulated to give you a smooth shave with ultimate comfort. Your skin will feel refreshed, moisturised and hydrated.
Refreshing + Ultimate Comfort
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Triethanolamine, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Oleate, Isopentane, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Isobutane, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, PEG-14M, BHT, Ethylhexylglycerin, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, CI 42090

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Moisten your skin with water and dispense onto fingertips. Gently massage into skin to produce a rich lather. Shave. Rinse well after use.

View all Shaving

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here