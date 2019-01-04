Bakers Small Dog Food Beef & Vegetables 1.1Kg

My dogs hate it 1 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 4th January 2019 I have bought this product many times for our two JR terriers and this time they hate it especially the chunks. It seems to have changed. Is it because of the' new improved recipe' I wonder? Obviously it does not have the 'same great taste' to them.

My dog wasn't fuss . 3 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 2nd October 2018 Sox wasn't that keen on the food, and there is still some of the packet left which she now refuses to eat.

My dogs love it 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 21st September 2018 I am a 1st time buyer and my dogs wolfed it down, I highly recommend and will continue to buy this food in the future, 5 star

Archie loves this product 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 24th July 2018 My dog Archie is a real fussy eater but loves this product and his bowl was liked dry' He seems to enjoy all the range in Bakers and i would highly reccommend to all dog owners

Yum for misty 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 24th July 2018 Misty can be very picky when she wants to be and is not the biggest fan of dry food, but this changes when she ate this, it was wolfed down is seconds and when she finished she can in with a big grin on her face and a bounce in her step. Misty loves it.

Couldn’t wait 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 19th July 2018 We recently switched our little dog to bakers new dry food and she has loved it we made the switch really easily not even needing to part mix with her old food. For the first time in ages she started to craze for her food again at meals times going silly until we fed her. Was wonderful to see her enjoying a food that we knew was good for her as well.

Excellent!! 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 12th July 2018 My Bichon Frise is a very fussy eater and I have tried countless dry food brands over the years and each one she has turned her nose up to. I am so pleased to say that she is absolutely loving Bakers Dry, and with a clean bowl every meal time there are certainly no complaints from her! I didn't think it would be possible but I have been finally able to eliminate wet food from her diet! I highly recommend this product and I am so glad I was able to try it through the Insiders UK

My dog loved this food 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 9th July 2018 I received this food for my dog as a trial for Insiders UK. My dog is a very fussy eater but he cleared his bowl very quickly when I gave him new Backers. He tried the small dog new recipe Bakers complete and eat every bit each day, very unusual for my dog. I would defiantly buy this food again and would recommend it to others. Great for my dog and great value for me.

Shocked. I never thought 5 stars Review from bakersdogfood.co.uk 22nd June 2018 I would see the day that my neighbors dog Dougie would enjoy a bowl of dry biscuits. Dougie is a fussy Jack Russel that has no interest in dry food unless mixed with wet food or gravy. I was given Bakers Adult Small Dog food Beef Flavor as a test product. I do not own a dog myself but my neighbor does and she has a time trying to find food that he will enjoy. I was very skeptical to begin with. Dougie is fussy. Dougie ate every bit and asked for more. He really enjoyed it. And is continuing to enjoy it. My thoughts when I first poured the bowl was impressed. I kinda got a bit jealous because I wish there was a version of this food for cats. The biscuits looked a cross between meaty and dry. It wasn't dusty and cardboard looking like most dog foods I have seen. It really did look appetizing for them. I don't need to really say much more the video pretty much captures it all.