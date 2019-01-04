By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bakers Small Dog Food Beef & Vegetables 1.1Kg

4.5(18)Write a review
image 1 of Bakers Small Dog Food Beef & Vegetables 1.1Kg
£ 3.00
£2.73/kg

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Small Dogs
  • BAKERS(R) SMALL DOG has a new, improved recipe that is now rich in beef, with more variety of wholesome wholegrains & country vegetables for quality, tasty goodness. And don't worry, our recipe is still made with the same amazing taste that our BAKERS dogs know & love to gobble up!
  • This recipe has been specially formulated for your adult small dog & contains the every day nutrients he needs to get on with all the playful & cheeky things that happy & healthy BAKERS® dogs love to get up to!
  • BAKERS new improved recipe, so that your dog can enjoy the perfect balance of taste & goodness in every bowl, every day!
  • The BAKERS® story begins way back in 1851 when Edward Baker set up a family flour business. Fast forward to 1991 when BAKERS® Complete was launched, because Edward Baker believed that dry dog food should be every bit as tasty as it is nutritious.
  • Complete pet food for adult small dogs
  • Contains small kibbles for small mouths
  • Antioxidants to help support healthy immune system
  • With added protein to help support muscle strength
  • Vitamin D & minerals for healthy teeth & strong bones
  • With fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion
  • Vitamin A & Zinc to help support healthy skin & coat
  • New improved recipe, with the same great taste BAKERS dogs know & love!
  • Now rich in beef
  • More variety of wholesome wholegrains & country vegetables for quality, tasty goodness
  • 100% complete & nutritionally balanced for all your adult small dog's daily needs
  • No added artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Pack size: 1.1KG
  • With added protein to help support muscle strength
  • Vitamin D & minerals for healthy teeth & strong bones
  • With fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion
  • Vitamin A & Zinc to help support healthy skin & coat

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (Wholegrains 45%*), Meat and Animal Derivatives (16%**), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Glycerol, Minerals, Propylene Glycol, Vegetables *** (0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), * Including min. 4% Wheat and 4% Maize, ** Equivalent to 32% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 14% Beef, *** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guidelines in grams per day
  • Size of Dog: Toy Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 1 - 5, Daily Feed (g/day): 40 - 115g
  • Size of Dog: Small Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 5 - 10, Daily Feed (g/day): 115 - 185g
  • 1=100g
  • One half pint mug holds approx. 100g of Bakers® Small Dog Adult. To keep your dog in optimal body condition, adjust according to your dog's activity level, physical condition and individual needs.
  • Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Warnings

  • WARNING! THIS BOX CONTAINS A BAG. THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE:

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

1.1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:25.0%
Fat content:12.0%
Crude ash:8.0%
Crude fibres:3.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:19 000
Vit. D3:1 110
Vit. E:90
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate(Fe: 78)
Calcium iodate anhydrous(I: 2.0)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate(Cu: 8)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate(Mn: 5)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate(Zn: 110)
Sodium selenite(Se: 0.19)
Additives:-
Colourants and antioxidants-

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! THIS BOX CONTAINS A BAG. THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

18 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

My dogs hate it

1 stars

I have bought this product many times for our two JR terriers and this time they hate it especially the chunks. It seems to have changed. Is it because of the' new improved recipe' I wonder? Obviously it does not have the 'same great taste' to them.

My dog wasn't fuss .

3 stars

Sox wasn't that keen on the food, and there is still some of the packet left which she now refuses to eat.

My dogs love it

5 stars

I am a 1st time buyer and my dogs wolfed it down, I highly recommend and will continue to buy this food in the future, 5 star

Archie loves this product

5 stars

My dog Archie is a real fussy eater but loves this product and his bowl was liked dry' He seems to enjoy all the range in Bakers and i would highly reccommend to all dog owners

Yum for misty

5 stars

Misty can be very picky when she wants to be and is not the biggest fan of dry food, but this changes when she ate this, it was wolfed down is seconds and when she finished she can in with a big grin on her face and a bounce in her step. Misty loves it.

Couldn’t wait

5 stars

We recently switched our little dog to bakers new dry food and she has loved it we made the switch really easily not even needing to part mix with her old food. For the first time in ages she started to craze for her food again at meals times going silly until we fed her. Was wonderful to see her enjoying a food that we knew was good for her as well.

Excellent!!

5 stars

My Bichon Frise is a very fussy eater and I have tried countless dry food brands over the years and each one she has turned her nose up to. I am so pleased to say that she is absolutely loving Bakers Dry, and with a clean bowl every meal time there are certainly no complaints from her! I didn't think it would be possible but I have been finally able to eliminate wet food from her diet! I highly recommend this product and I am so glad I was able to try it through the Insiders UK

My dog loved this food

5 stars

I received this food for my dog as a trial for Insiders UK. My dog is a very fussy eater but he cleared his bowl very quickly when I gave him new Backers. He tried the small dog new recipe Bakers complete and eat every bit each day, very unusual for my dog. I would defiantly buy this food again and would recommend it to others. Great for my dog and great value for me.

Shocked. I never thought

5 stars

I would see the day that my neighbors dog Dougie would enjoy a bowl of dry biscuits. Dougie is a fussy Jack Russel that has no interest in dry food unless mixed with wet food or gravy. I was given Bakers Adult Small Dog food Beef Flavor as a test product. I do not own a dog myself but my neighbor does and she has a time trying to find food that he will enjoy. I was very skeptical to begin with. Dougie is fussy. Dougie ate every bit and asked for more. He really enjoyed it. And is continuing to enjoy it. My thoughts when I first poured the bowl was impressed. I kinda got a bit jealous because I wish there was a version of this food for cats. The biscuits looked a cross between meaty and dry. It wasn't dusty and cardboard looking like most dog foods I have seen. It really did look appetizing for them. I don't need to really say much more the video pretty much captures it all.

My dog loves it

4 stars

My dog loves this food, especially when I mix it with wet food every now and again for an extra treat. The packaging could be improved with an easier way to pour as the food does spill out into the box if I don’t pull it out enough

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Bakers Small Dog Food Chicken & Vegetables 1.1Kg

£ 3.00
£2.73/kg

Tesco Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.25
£0.13/metre

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Large Dog 270G

£ 1.00
£0.37/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here