Walker Sensation Streetmix Mumbai Mix 106G

Really tasty and good mix!
I really liked this mix but a bit too expensive for the amount , shame as I loved it! Good mix of tasty pieces and nuts!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ
Peanuts (46%), Rice, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Starch (contains Wheat), Seasoning [Herbs and Spices (Fenugreek, Allspice, Mace, Parsley, Aniseed, Fennel, Onion Powder, Cumin, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Liquorice, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Clove, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Coriander), Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Yeast Powder (contains Barley), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat, Soya)], Salt, Soy Sauce (contains Wheat), Black Pepper Extract, Turmeric Extract, Colouring (Annatto, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Curcumin, Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within seven days.
This pack contains 3-4 servings
106g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|694kJ
|2314kJ
|-
|167kcal (8%*)
|556kcal
|Fat
|10.9g (16%*)
|36.5g
|of which Saturates
|1.3g (7%*)
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|40.8g
|of which Sugars
|2.3g (3%*)
|7.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.7g
|Protein
|4.3g
|14.3g
|Salt
|0.41g (7%*)
|1.37g
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS
