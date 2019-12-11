By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walker Sensation Streetmix Mumbai Mix 106G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.25
£11.80/kg

Offer

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy694 kJ 167 kcal
    8%
  • Fat10.9g
    16%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ

Product Description

  • Mix of Peanuts, Rice Snacks and Coated Peanuts with Indian inspired flavours
  • Discover a mix inspired by the delicious flavours and aromas of Mumbai's vibrant street food. From delicious curried peanuts to crunchy Indian style crackers, take your senses on a journey of exciting tastes and textures.
  • Indian Style Crackers with a delicious blend of spices
  • Curried Peanuts with a hint of coriander
  • Gently seasoned Black Pepper Rice Sticks
  • Crunchy coated Spiced Onion Peanuts
  • Why not excite your senses with Sensations® Streetmix Inspired by Mexico City
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Indian style crackers, curried peanuts, black pepper rice sticks, spiced onion coated peanuts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 106g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (46%), Rice, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Starch (contains Wheat), Seasoning [Herbs and Spices (Fenugreek, Allspice, Mace, Parsley, Aniseed, Fennel, Onion Powder, Cumin, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Liquorice, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Clove, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Coriander), Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Yeast Powder (contains Barley), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat, Soya)], Salt, Soy Sauce (contains Wheat), Black Pepper Extract, Turmeric Extract, Colouring (Annatto, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Curcumin, Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: other types of Nuts, Milk, Sulphites, Mustard, Celery

Storage

Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within seven days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3-4 servings

Warnings

  • REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408

Net Contents

106g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy 694kJ2314kJ
-167kcal (8%*)556kcal
Fat 10.9g (16%*)36.5g
of which Saturates 1.3g (7%*)4.4g
Carbohydrate 12.2g40.8g
of which Sugars 2.3g (3%*)7.6g
Fibre 1.1g3.7g
Protein 4.3g14.3g
Salt 0.41g (7%*)1.37g
This pack contains 3-4 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Safety information

REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS

Really tasty and good mix!

5 stars

I really liked this mix but a bit too expensive for the amount , shame as I loved it! Good mix of tasty pieces and nuts!

