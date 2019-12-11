Doritos Honey Rib & Lemon Tortilla Chips 162G
- Energy643kJ 154kcal8%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.44g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 643kJ
Product Description
- Honey Glazed Ribs and Lemon Blast Flavour Corn Chips
- -Outrageously delicious Doritos tortilla chips with a bold flavour and full-on crunch
- -Honey glazed ribs collides with zesty Lemon Blast in one sharing pack
- -Split a bag with your mates while watching your favourite movie
- -Why not also try Doritos multipacks for grab-and-go snacks throughout the week?
- -This snack is suitable for vegetarians
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- 2 flavours, 1 bag
- Sharing bag
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 162g
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Sunflower Oil, Honey Glazed Ribs and Lemon Blast Flavours [Sugar, Salt, Flavourings, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Acid (Citric Acid), Buttermilk Powder (contains Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Spices, Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke Flavouring]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Barley, Soya, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 to 6 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
Return to
- Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send them to us:
- Consumer Services Department,
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Applies to UK and ROI only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
162g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|643kJ
|2144kJ
|-
|154kcal(8%*)
|513kcal
|Fat
|7.6g(11%*)
|25g
|of which saturates
|1.0g(5%*)
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|62g
|of which sugars
|1.4g(2%*)
|4.7g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|4.9g
|Protein
|1.9g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.44g(7%*)
|1.5g
|This pack contains 5 to 6 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
