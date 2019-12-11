Walkers Poppables Cheddar Cheese Snacks 110G
Product Description
- Cheddar Cheese Flavour Potato Snack
- - Walkers Poppables Cheddar Cheese flavour crispy potato bitesized snack
- - A 3D shaped snack with a light & airy texture, seasoned with Cheddar Cheese flavour inside and out
- - Great for sharing
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - One of a kind potato snack, taste the poppabilities!
- There's something about the light & airy texture and crispy crunch of new Walkers® Poppables® that makes you go... ""Mmmm"". It could be the bite sized perfectly crunchy 3D shape. Or maybe it's because they are deliciously seasoned with flavour, both inside and out. Either way, we think you'll find this one-of-a-kind potato snack..... Oh so tasty! Taste the Poppabilities!
- Walkers Poppables are also available in BBQ and Sweet Chilli flavours. And why not try Walkers Mix Ups, Walkers Bugles and Walkers Sharing pack - more mouthwatering snacks perfect for sharing!!
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Flakes, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Cheese Seasoning [Whey Permeate (contains Milk), Flavourings (contains Milk, Lactose from Milk), Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Acid (Lactic Acid), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sugar], Colour (Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Barley, Soya, Wheat, Oats, Celery, Mustard, Gluten
Storage
Store in cool dry place.Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3-4 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Applies to UK and ROI only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|643kJ
|2144kJ
|-
|154kcal (8%*)
|513kcal
|Fat
|7.8g (11%*)
|26.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.7g (3%*)
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|63.0g
|Of which sugars
|1.0g (1%*)
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.6g
|Protein
|1.5g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.45g (8%*)
|1.50g
|This pack contains 3-4 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
