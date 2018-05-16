By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quaker Oat Granola Golden Crunch 500G

Quaker Oat Granola Golden Crunch 500G
£ 2.99
£0.60/100g
Each 45g serving contains:
  • Energy813kJ 193kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1806 kJ

Product Description

  • Clusters of Oats with Golden Syrup Flavour
  • Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness? This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect. For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook. For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
  • - Made with 100% wholegrain oats
  • - Deliciously crunchy granola clusters flavoured with honey and natural flavourings
  • - Enjoy with a splash of milk or served with yogurt and your favourite fruity compote
  • - 30% less fat than other granolas on average
  • - Helps lower cholesterol* †Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease.
  • For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition. There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual. We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast** You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com. Magic breakfast, fuel for learning **Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
  • Oat beta-glucan 2.7g per 100g. Each serving (45g) contains 41% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
  • 30% less fat than other granolas on average
  • 100% wholegrain oats
  • High in fibre
  • Natural flavours
  • Helps lower cholesterol
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (62%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Cereal Crisps (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar), Oat Bran, Honey, Colour (Plain Caramel), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: traces of Nuts and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.To retain freshness, roll down bag after use.

Number of uses

This pack contains 11-12 servings

Name and address

  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Quaker Oats,

Return to

  • Quaker Quality Promise
  • We're here to help.
  • quaker.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 0324490
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am - 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care,
  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 45 g (%*)
Energy 1806 kJ813 kJ
-429 kcal193 kcal (10%*)
Fat 10 g4.6 g (7%*)
of which Saturates 1.4 g0.6 g (3%*)
Carbohydrate 72 g32 g
of which Sugars 19 g8.6 g (10%*)
Fibre 7.2 g3.2 g
Protein 8.7 g3.9 g
Salt 0.10 g0.05 g (<1%*)
This pack contains 11-12 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

