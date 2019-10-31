Idahoan Classic Perfect Mash 109G

Surprisingly good, produces good tasting mash in s
This is a really good product for anyone in a hurr
This is a really good product for anyone in a hurry, and certainly saves peeling potatoes. You may want to add a little salt and pepper, or butter, but even without these the mash is fine, certainly beating its rivals. Granted, you are paying more that the cost of peeling and cooking your own potatoes, but this only takes 2 minutes!
Bland and disappointing. Won't buy again.
Bland and cheap tasting. Does not taste anywhere near as tasty as the bargain brand Tesco version which has not been available in the Camden area for the past few months.