By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Idahoan Classic Perfect Mash 109G

3.5(3)Write a review
Idahoan Classic Perfect Mash 109G
£ 1.50
£13.77/kg
Each 180g portion as prepared contains
  • Energy463 kJ 111 kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.67g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257kJ

Product Description

  • Dried Mashed Potatoes
  • Real potatoes grown in the heart of Idaho, America's potato state
  • Idaho is blessed with rich volcanic soil and clear mountain water, ideal for potato growers.
  • With a fluffy texture and a touch of seasoning, our Idahoan mash is perfect for potato lovers.
  • From America's potato state
  • Perfect in 1 minute
  • Just add water
  • Grown in Idaho - certified 100% Idaho potatoes
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 109g

Information

Ingredients

Idaho® Potatoes (92%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Sugar, Preservatives (Diphosphates, Sodium Bisulphite (Sulphites)), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Citric Acid), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a dry place at room temperature.

Produce of

Produced in the U.S.A

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect Mash every time...
  • 1. Add 560ml of boiling water to a bowl
  • 2. Stir in packet using a fork to evenly wet all potatoes
  • 3. Let the potatoes sit for 1 minute, fluff up with a fork and enjoy
  • Real potatoes real easy

Number of uses

Serves 3 to 4

Distributor address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • Questions or comments? Call UK 0345 193 0406, ROI 0818 919380
  • www.idahoan.co.uk

Net Contents

109g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as prepared)Per Portion (180g, as prepared)
Energy 257kJ463kJ
-61kcal111kcal
Fat 0.7g1.3g
of which saturates 0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate 11.6g20.9g
of which sugars 0.7g1.3g
Protein 1.4g2.4g
Salt 0.37g0.67g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Surprisingly good, produces good tasting mash in s

4 stars

Surprisingly good, produces good tasting mash in seconds

This is a really good product for anyone in a hurr

5 stars

This is a really good product for anyone in a hurry, and certainly saves peeling potatoes. You may want to add a little salt and pepper, or butter, but even without these the mash is fine, certainly beating its rivals. Granted, you are paying more that the cost of peeling and cooking your own potatoes, but this only takes 2 minutes!

Bland and disappointing. Won't buy again.

1 stars

Bland and cheap tasting. Does not taste anywhere near as tasty as the bargain brand Tesco version which has not been available in the Camden area for the past few months.

Usually bought next

Idahoan Cheese Mash 109G

£ 1.50
£13.77/kg

Idahoan Buttery Mash 109G

£ 1.50
£13.77/kg

Idahoan Butter & Herb Mash 109G

£ 1.50
£13.77/kg

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here