Pro Formula Teeth Whitening Strips 14 X 2

Absolute waste of money .wouldn't even stick or stay on teeth especially the bottom ones. Threw them away .useless.
Waste of money. Application looks easy, but it is near on impossible to apply to lower teeth (and the strip is quite short too), so have had to bin all these. Just about OK to apply to upper teeth.
Likely to feel as thou you wasted your money.
I have to say they do work... When you can get it to work. I ended up wasting almost half of the strips I used, before I called it quits. The strip placement required for them to hold in place for the recommended 30 minutes could only be described as "Unforgiving". If the adhesive gel touches your gum it'll be ruined, getting the bottom strip on without doing so was almost impossible for me. Unless you are interested in learning the ART of applying this product to your teeth, I can't recommend it.
Works
Been using for 2 days now and can already see a difference. Only thing is you cant really get them between your teeth much so yellow stains are still there. Would reccomend.
Total waste of money the strips didnt even stick on my teeth ended up throwing them away
Dont waste your money
i usually buy crest white strips from america which are amazing so when i seen these i was really excited because they are a fraction of the price. Unfortunately that is where my happiness ended. The product is awful doesn't stick to tooth. i ended up drooling everywhere and the strip fell apart