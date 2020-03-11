By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pro Formula Teeth Whitening Strips 14 X 2

2(6)Write a review
Pro Formula Teeth Whitening Strips 14 X 2
£ 4.75
£0.34/each

Offer

Product Description

  • PRO FORMULA removable teeth whitening strips.
  PRO FORMULA Removable Teeth Whitening Strips whiten teeth in 3 easy steps. Developed to be safe and effective, the strips will visibly whiten teeth in 7 days. Each strip is designed with comfort and ease of use in mind, so you can go about your daily routine while wearing them. Clinically tested to whiten teeth by more than 2 shades in 7 days. Removes up to 46% of stains in 7 days.* Easy to use. Enamel friendly. To help maintain your smile between treatments use in conjunction with the PRO Formula Complete Whitening range. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco. * determined in laboratory testing.
  • 2 shades whiter teeth in 7 days.
  • PRO FORMULA Removable Teeth Whitening Strips whiten teeth in 3 easy steps. Developed to be safe and effective, the strips will visibly whiten teeth in 7 days. Each strip is designed with comfort and ease-of-use in mind, so you can go about your daily routine while wearing them. - Clinically tested to whiten teeth by more than 2 shades in 7 days. - Removes up to 46% of stains in 7 days.* - Easy to use. - Enamel friendly. To help maintain your smile between treatments use in conjunction with the PRO Formula Complete Whitening range. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco. * determined in laboratory testing.

Information

Produce of

Made in the USA

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Insert. Paper widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Contents: 14 x2 PRO FORMULA teeth whitening strips PRO FORMULA teeth whitening strips instruction leaflet

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Absolute waste of money .wouldn't even stick or st

1 stars

Absolute waste of money .wouldn't even stick or stay on teeth especially the bottom ones. Threw them away .useless.

Waste of money. Application looks easy, but it is

2 stars

Waste of money. Application looks easy, but it is near on impossible to apply to lower teeth (and the strip is quite short too), so have had to bin all these. Just about OK to apply to upper teeth.

Likely to feel as thou you wasted your money.

2 stars

I have to say they do work... When you can get it to work. I ended up wasting almost half of the strips I used, before I called it quits. The strip placement required for them to hold in place for the recommended 30 minutes could only be described as "Unforgiving". If the adhesive gel touches your gum it'll be ruined, getting the bottom strip on without doing so was almost impossible for me. Unless you are interested in learning the ART of applying this product to your teeth, I can't recommend it.

Works

4 stars

Been using for 2 days now and can already see a difference. Only thing is you cant really get them between your teeth much so yellow stains are still there. Would reccomend.

Waste of money

1 stars

Total waste of money the strips didnt even stick on my teeth ended up throwing them away

Dont waste your money

1 stars

i usually buy crest white strips from america which are amazing so when i seen these i was really excited because they are a fraction of the price. Unfortunately that is where my happiness ended. The product is awful doesn't stick to tooth. i ended up drooling everywhere and the strip fell apart

