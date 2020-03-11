Tesco Thickening 2 In 1 Antidandruf Shampoo 300Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Anti-dandruff thickening 2in1 shampoo and conditioner
- Anti Dandruff Thickening 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner helps clear the causes of dandruff for visibly reduced flakes from the first wash. Specially formulated to help reduce dryness, itchiness* and tight scalp. With added caffeine. Leaves hair feeling clean, thicker, stronger and fuller. *Associated with dandruff.
- Helps clear dandruff from the 1st wash For healthy hair and scalp Dermatologically tested Frequent use
- Anti-Dandruff Thickening 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner helps clear the causes of dandruff for visibly reduced flakes from the first wash. Specially formulated to help reduce dryness, itchiness* and tight scalp. With added caffeine. Leaves hair feeling clean, thicker, stronger and fuller. *Associated with dandruff.
- Pack size: 300ML
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Piroctone Olamine, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, Sodium Benzoate, Caffeine, Dimethicone, Potassium Sorbate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Limonene, Polyquaternium-7, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 42090, CI 17200.
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Apply shampoo to wet hair, massage into hair and scalp for a few minutes. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat if required. No separate conditioner is required. For best results use regularly to help control dandruff and prevent it recurring.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
300ml e
