Tesco Classic Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 300Ml

Not for us.
Unfortunately both myself and my husband both suffered really sore, itchy eyes after using this product, even though the product didn’t get in them. Must be quite potent.
It's really good
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Piroctone Olamine, Hexylene Glycol, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Parfum, Laureth-4, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Potassium Sorbate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Limonene, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 42090, CI 17200.
Produced in the U.K.
300ml e
