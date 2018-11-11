By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

M&M's Chocolate Crunchy Caramel Pouch 109G

5(1)Write a review
M&M's Chocolate Crunchy Caramel Pouch 109G
£ 1.25
£1.15/100g
1/3 = 36.3g
  • Energy737kJ 176kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2031kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (51%) with a caramel center (21%) in a sugar shell.
  • Pack size: 109G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Lactose, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Butter (from Milk), Starch, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Salt, Thickener (Dextrin), Colours (E100, E133, E160a, E160e, E162, E170, E172), Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent (E500), Peanuts, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Vanilla Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3; Portion size: 36.3g

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.mms.com

Net Contents

109g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 36.3g (%*)
Energy2031kJ737kJ (9%)
-484kcal176kcal (9%)
Fat19g6.9g (10%)
of which saturates12g4.2g (21%)
Carbohydrate73g27g (10%)
of which sugars66g24g (27%)
Protein3.9g1.4g (3%)
Salt0.29g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious! The caramel is hard, crunchy and salted. My new favourite M&M's just hoping they won't be discontinued!

Usually bought next

M&M's Chocolate Pouch 125G

£ 1.25
£1.00/100g

M&M's Crispy Chocolate Pouch 107G

£ 1.25
£1.17/100g

M&M Peanut More To Share Pouch 268G

£ 1.99
£0.74/100g

M&M's Peanut Pouch 125G

£ 1.25
£1.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here