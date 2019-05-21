Cadbury Dark Milk Almond 85G

love the fact it does not contain palm oil or fat
Not nice - going back to get dairy milk
I am a real chocoholic and love galaxy and Cadbury’s milk chocolate . I thought I would try this mainly because I like almond pieces in chocolate . Sadly I didn’t like the chocolate . It’s a bit like Hershey chocolate . If you like that you might like this but it’s not for me . I am back to dairy milk
Deliciously Moreish!
Having heard about Cadbury Dark Milk I decided to give it a go recently and have to say I'm pleasantly surprised. I'm not a fan of dark chocolate (the 70% + cocoa solid kind) nor Almonds so wasn't too sure if I'd like this or not but have to say it was very, very nice. Granted it's a very small bar compared to your usual Cadbury Dairy Milk sharing variants but it's just the right size if you're looking for something indulgent without feeling the need to run the London Marathon to burn it off. It does taste between a cross of Cadbury's Bournville and Dairy Milk but it's got a very pleasant taste and is free from vegetable fats meaning it has a much more satisfying bite. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this product.