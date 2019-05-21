By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dark Milk Almond 85G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.77/100g
Each 14 g (3 chunks) contains
  • Energy330 kJ 79 kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.3 g
    8%
  • Saturates2.9 g
    14%
  • Sugars6.1 g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2358 kJ

Product Description

  • High cocoa milk chocolate with chopped almonds (9 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • When an abundance of rich cocoa is brought together with Cadbury creaminess a whole new world of chocolate is created.
  • Welcome to Cadbury Darkmilk.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Both rich & creamy
  • Roasted almond
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Chopped Almonds, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

6 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (14 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2358 kJ330 kJ8400 kJ /
-567 kcal79 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 38 g5.3 g70 g
of which Saturates 21 g2.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate 45 g6.4 g260 g
of which Sugars 44 g6.1 g90 g
Fibre 5.3 g0.7 g-
Protein 7.2 g1.0 g50 g
Salt 0.07 g<0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

love the fact it does not contain palm oil or fat

5 stars

love the fact it does not contain palm oil or fat

Not nice - going back to get dairy milk

2 stars

I am a real chocoholic and love galaxy and Cadbury’s milk chocolate . I thought I would try this mainly because I like almond pieces in chocolate . Sadly I didn’t like the chocolate . It’s a bit like Hershey chocolate . If you like that you might like this but it’s not for me . I am back to dairy milk

Deliciously Moreish!

4 stars

Having heard about Cadbury Dark Milk I decided to give it a go recently and have to say I'm pleasantly surprised. I'm not a fan of dark chocolate (the 70% + cocoa solid kind) nor Almonds so wasn't too sure if I'd like this or not but have to say it was very, very nice. Granted it's a very small bar compared to your usual Cadbury Dairy Milk sharing variants but it's just the right size if you're looking for something indulgent without feeling the need to run the London Marathon to burn it off. It does taste between a cross of Cadbury's Bournville and Dairy Milk but it's got a very pleasant taste and is free from vegetable fats meaning it has a much more satisfying bite. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this product.

