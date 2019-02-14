By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yutaka Organic Gluten Free Konjac Plain Noodles 200G

4(3)Write a review
Yutaka Organic Gluten Free Konjac Plain Noodles 200G
£ 1.89
£0.95/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free & Organic Konjac Noodles
  • Check our website for recipe ideas.
  • Organic
  • Wok ready
  • Switch your carbs to konjac!
  • Low in calories
  • Fat free
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
Information

Ingredients

Water, Konjac Flour* (3%), Firming Agent [Calcium Hydroxide], *Organically grown

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool and dark place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions:
  • Drain and rinse before use.

Name and address

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • www.yutaka.co

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 63kJ/15kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 2g
Salt <0.01g

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Give them a go.

5 stars

Really filling without the fat or carbs and they don't taste bad. Would definitely recommend xx

Pleasantly surprised

4 stars

Once you get past the strange texture these noodles work very well as a low-calorie alternative to regular noodles. They do require a good amount of seasoning though as on their own they are very bland. Also, I found these plain ones much better than the seaweed variety which has a fishy smell and taste which was off-putting.

It's ok

3 stars

This product is ok. - 200g with 100g per portion is not a lot of food, 20cal. - The smell is strange, almost fishy smell, but the noodles themselves are tasteless. - They have a bouncy texture and are slightly rubbery, which I don't mind.

