Yutaka Organic Gluten Free Konjac Plain Noodles 200G

Give them a go.
Really filling without the fat or carbs and they don't taste bad. Would definitely recommend xx
Pleasantly surprised
Once you get past the strange texture these noodles work very well as a low-calorie alternative to regular noodles. They do require a good amount of seasoning though as on their own they are very bland. Also, I found these plain ones much better than the seaweed variety which has a fishy smell and taste which was off-putting.
It's ok
This product is ok. - 200g with 100g per portion is not a lot of food, 20cal. - The smell is strange, almost fishy smell, but the noodles themselves are tasteless. - They have a bouncy texture and are slightly rubbery, which I don't mind.