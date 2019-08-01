By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Miso Tasty Organic White Miso Paste 100G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • White Miso Paste
  • Shinshu region Japan
  • The proud origin of our signature miso!
  • Hungry for more recipes?
  • Find more ideas at misotasty.com and The Miso Tasty Cookbook
  • Our white miso paste has a light savoury flavour and a sweet aftertaste. Made by fermenting rice & soybeans.
  • "Miso is my secret weapon in the kitchen; a shortcut to deep umami flavour and full of natural goodness. Super versatile and authentically made in Japan. Enjoy!"
  • Miso expert & founder Bonnie Chung
  • Organic
  • Unpasteurised
  • Naturally fermented
  • Lights soybean paste
  • Ideal for soups & dressings
  • Great taste 2017
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Soybeans (29%) (Soya), Organic Rice, Salt, Yeast, Koji Culture

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 months.

Produce of

Produced in Japan, packed in the UK

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Return to

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.
  • misotasty.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains
Energy kcal189kcal
Energy kJ791kJ
Fat 6.2g
of which saturates 1.0g
Carbohydrate 18.0g
of which sugars 13.6g
Fibre 4.9g
Protein 10.3g
Salt 11.5g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Full of flavour

5 stars

Used it with sea bass fillets - it was wonderful, full of flavour.

