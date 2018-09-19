By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Miso Tasty Organic Red Miso Paste 100G

5(1)Write a review
Miso Tasty Organic Red Miso Paste 100G
£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Red Miso Paste
  • Shinshu region Japan
  • The proud origin of our signature miso!
  • Hungry for more recipes?
  • Find more ideas at misotasty.com and The Miso Tasty Cookbook
  • Our red miso paste has a deep, rich flavour. Made by fermenting rice and soybeans.
  • "Miso is my secret weapon in the kitchen; a shortcut to deep umami flavour and full of natural goodness.
  • Super versatile and authentically made in Japan. Enjoy!
  • Miso expert & founder Bonnie Chung"
  • Organic
  • Unpasteurised
  • Naturally fermented
  • Rich soybean paste
  • Great taste 2017
  • Ideal for stews & marinades
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Soybeans (29%) (Soya), Organic Rice, Salt, Yeast, Koji Culture

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 months.

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Return to

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.
  • misotasty.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains
Energy kcal208kcal
Energy kJ871kJ
Fat 5.6g
of which saturates 0.9g
Carbohydrate 25.3g
of which sugars 13.6g
Fibre 4.1g
Protein 10.0g
Salt 11.7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Soup base

5 stars

Good tasting Miso, great as a base for soups and currys but in a stupid sized jar

Usually bought next

Tesco Rice Wine Vinegar 150Ml

£ 2.00
£13.34/litre

Yutaka Japanese Mirin 150Ml

£ 1.90
£1.27/100ml

Tesco Pak Choi 250G

£ 1.40
£5.60/kg

Tesco Root Ginger Loose

£ 2.63
£3.75/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here