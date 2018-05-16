Miso Tasty Spicy Miso Soup Kit 3X20g

Product Description
- Red Miso Soup
- Our signature blend of miso pastes, with separate Japanese 7 spice and seaweed garnishes.
- An instant warming snack with flavours including mandarin peel, sesame, ginger and sansho pepper.
- Shinshu region Japan
- The proud origin of our signature miso!
- What is Miso?
- A staple in Japanese cooking, miso is a naturally fermented soybean paste which is famed for its ancient superfood qualities.
- Plant protein, source of antioxidants, fermented goodness
- Our Story
- Bonnie, Founder of Miso Tasty & passionate foodie.
- "I love this miso soup in the afternoon - a perfect snack for when I'm on the go.
- It took 3 long years to develop this soup into the satisfying umami-rich snack that it is today. Enjoy!"
- With Japanese 7 spices & wakame seaweed
- Comes with extra tasty garnishes
- Just add hot water
- Only 46 calories
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Miso (68%) (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Water, Cornstarch Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil), Rice Wine, Alcohol, Dried Wakame (2%), Spring Onion (2%), Spice Mix (1%) (Chilli Pepper, Mandarin Peel, Black Sesame Seed, White Sesame Seed, Sea Lettuce, Sancho Pepper, Ginger), Soya Lecithin, Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sesame, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Miso made in Japan
Preparation and Usage
- Miso Easy
- 1. Squeeze Miso paste into a cup or bowl
- 2. Add separate pack of garnishes
- 3. Add 180ml of hot, not boiling, water
- 4. Stir thoroughly & enjoy!
- Miso Tasty Everyday
- Traditionally in Japan, miso is enjoyed everyday for good health & digestion
- Why not try...
- Instead of tea or coffee
- With a salad/sandwich/sushi
- Adding noodles
Number of uses
3 x 20g servings
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Miso Tasty Ltd,
- PO Box 68534,
- London,
- SW15 9FB.
Return to
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g contains
|Serving (20g) contains
|Energy
|223 kcal
|46 kcal
|-
|933 kJ
|194 kJ
|Fat
|8.7g
|1.8g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|5.6g
|of which sugar
|12.3g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|8.7g
|1.8g
|Salt
|9.7g
|2.0g
