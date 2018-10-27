By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Miso Tasty Original Miso Soup Kit 3X20g

5(1)Write a review
£ 3.00
£5.00/100g

Product Description

  • White Miso Soup
  • Our signature blend of miso pastes with separate wakame seaweed and spring onion garnishes.
  • An instant nourishing snack, it has a light yet balanced taste of sweet and savoury flavours.
  • Shinshu region Japan
  • The proud origin of our signature miso!
  • What is Miso?
  • A staple in Japanese cooking, miso is a naturally fermented soybean paste which is famed for its ancient superfood qualities.
  • Plant protein, source of antioxidants, fermented goodness
  • Our Story
  • Bonnie, Founder of Miso Tasty & passionate foodie.
  • "I love this miso soup in the afternoon - a perfect snack for when I'm on the go.
  • It took 3 long years to develop this soup into the satisfying umami-rich snack that it is today. Enjoy!"
  • With wakame seaweed & spring onion
  • Comes with extra tasty garnishes
  • Just add hot water
  • Only 45 calories
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Miso (69%) (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Water, Cornstarch Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil), Rice Wine, Alcohol, Dried Wakame (2%), Spring Onion (2%), Soya Lecithin, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • Also not suitable for customers with Sesame allergy

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Miso made in Japan

Preparation and Usage

  • Miso Easy
  • 1. Squeeze Miso paste into a cup or bowl
  • 2. Add separate pack of garnishes
  • 3. Add 180ml of hot, not boiling, water
  • 4. Stir thoroughly & enjoy!
  • Miso Tasty Everyday
  • Traditionally in Japan, miso is enjoyed everyday for good health & digestion
  • Why not try...
  • Instead of tea or coffee
  • With a salad/sandwich/sushi
  • Adding noodles

Number of uses

3 x 20g servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Return to

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Net Contents

3 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g containsServing (20g) contains
Energy 220 kcal45 kcal
-922 kJ189 kJ
Fat 8.7g1.8g
of which saturates1.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 26.3g5.4g
of which sugar10.6g2.2g
Fibre3.2g0.7g
Protein8.7g1.8g
Salt9.7g2.0g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Miso I've tried

5 stars

By far the best Miso soup I have tasted... The tiny packet of dried ingredients somehow transformed itself into large pieces of what I assume is a type of seaweed. Well worth trying...

