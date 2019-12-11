By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Aioli 165G

Tesco Finest Aioli 165G
£ 2.00
£1.22/100g

Offer

One tablespoon
  • Energy417kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat10.9g
    16%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2781kJ / 676kcal

Product Description

  • A garlic sauce made with extra virgin olive oil (36%).
  • An intense garlic sauce made with extra virgin olive oil (36%). BOP: A French inspired, intense garlic sauce made with egg and extra virgin olive oil (36%) for a rich flavour.
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Extra Virgin Olive Oil (36%), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Garlic Purée (5%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

165g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy2781kJ / 676kcal417kJ / 101kcal
Fat72.4g10.9g
Saturates9.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate4.0g0.6g
Sugars1.9g0.3g
Fibre2.0g0.3g
Protein1.1g0.2g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

