Tesco Finest Aioli 165G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2781kJ / 676kcal
Product Description
- A garlic sauce made with extra virgin olive oil (36%).
- Pack size: 165g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Extra Virgin Olive Oil (36%), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Garlic Purée (5%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
11 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
165g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|2781kJ / 676kcal
|417kJ / 101kcal
|Fat
|72.4g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
