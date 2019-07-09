By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yogiyo Korean Hot Chilli Stir Fry Sauce 100G

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.70
£0.70/100g

Product Description

  • A Fiery Sauce with Sweet Notes & a Rich Distinctive Spiciness
  • For more tips and recipes go to: www.yogiyo.co
  • Find us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook
  • Share your creations using #Yogiyo
  • "At Yogiyo, very little has changed from our humble beginnings in our beloved street food van, we've always shared our passion so that everyone can enjoy the glorious flavour of authentic Korean street food."
  • Sue Youn & Ben
  • Xoxo
  • Great taste 2016
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Authentic Korean street-food made with real gochujang
  • Simply add to your stir-fry!
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Chilli Paste (26%) (Corn Starch Syrup, Hot Pepper Seasoning (Red Chilli Pepper Powder, Water, Salt, Garlic, Onion), Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat, Salt), Corn Starch Syrup, Sugar, Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Defatted Soy Bean, Brewed Soy Sauce (Water, Deffated Soy Bean, Wheat Flour, Salt), Salt, Corn Syrup, Ethyl Alcohol), Ethyl Alcohol, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Garlic, Red Chilli Powder, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts, Sesame & Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in South Korea

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 Simple steps to Korean street-food heaven...
  • 1. Heat a splash of oil in a pan.
  • 2. Stir-fry chicken, prawns or pork for 2 mins, add your favourite stir-fry veg and fry until cooked through.
  • 3. Add the sauce, stir for 2 mins. Serve with noodles or rice, and you're good to Yogiyo!
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked & piping hot before serving.
  • Sue Youn's top tip!
  • Add some grated ginger & garlic with the veg for an extra zing!
  • Use as a marinade for your favourite meat or vegetables, leave for 30 mins, then grill or oven cook!

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Yogiyo Ltd.,
  • 83 Ducie St,
  • Manchester,
  • UK,
  • M1 2JQ.

Return to

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (50g)
Energy kJ929kJ465kJ
Energy kcal219kcal110kcal
Fat 0.8g0.4g
Of which Saturates 0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate 48.5g24.3g
Of which Sugars 32.5g16.3g
Protein 3.2g1.6g
Salt 5.4g2.7 g

This sauce was amazing, wish I had stocked up as T

5 stars

This sauce was amazing, wish I had stocked up as Tesco no longer sells it!

