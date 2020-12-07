We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yogiyo Korean Chilli Stir-Fry Sauce 100G

Product Description

  • A Flavourful Sauce with Sweet Peppery Notes of Korean Chilli
  • For more tips and recipes go to: www.yogiyo.co
  • Find us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook
  • Share your creations using #yogiyo
  • "At Yogiyo, very little has changed from our humble beginnings in our beloved street food van, we've always shared our passion so that everyone can enjoy the glorious flavour of authentic Korean street food."
  • Sue Youn & Ben
  • xoxo
  • Chilli rating - med - 2
  • As seen on dragon's den
  • Sweet & tasty
  • Authentic Korean street-food made with real gochujang
  • Simply add to your stir-fry!
  • Great taste 2016
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Korean Gochujang Chilli Paste (11%) (Wheat Flour, Corn Syrup, Water, Seasoning Sauce (Red Pepper Powder, Water, Salt, Onion, Garlic), Salt, Defatted Soybean Flour, Wheat, Ethanol, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Seed Koji (Fermented Rice)), Korean Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce (Water, Defatted Soybean, Salt, Corn Syrup, Ethanol, Wheat), Garlic, Salt, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Paprika Powder, Paprika Extract, Ethyl Alcohol, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 Simple Steps to Korean Street-Food Heaven...
  • 1. Heat a splash of oil in a pan.
  • 2. Stir-fry chicken, prawns or pork for 2 mins, add your favourite stir-fry veg and fry until cooked through.
  • 3. Add the sauce, stir for 2 mins. serve with noodles or rice, and you're good to Yogiyo!
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked & piping hot before serving.
  • Sue Youn's Top Tip!
  • Add some grated ginger & garlic with the veg for an extra zing!
  • Use as a marinade for your favourite meat or vegetables, leave for 30 mins, then grill or oven cook!

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Euro Food Brands Limited,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Ln,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Limited,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Ln,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100 g(As Sold) Per Portion (50g)
Energy 699kJ/165kcal350kJ/82.5kcal
Fat 0.5 g0.3 g
of which saturates 0.2 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate 37.9 g19 g
of which sugars 29 g14.5 g
Protein 1.6 g0.8 g
Salt 3.06 g1.53 g

Worth a try!!

5 stars

Delicious sauce. This one is quite sweet so if you like sweet and sour then you’ll love this! They do a red one that is really hot too.

Very sweet

3 stars

It wasn't dreadful but was generally quite sickly and sugary. If that's your vibe then you'll probably love it but it's not quite for me.

Yogi Yo Brilliant

5 stars

This Yogi yo Sauce is brilliant. So good that Tesco were usually out of stock. They do make a second version in a darker blue sachet that is not the same, followed by the original being permanently out of stock. Hidden in the world foods section, most people missed it. Needs a promotion to get back in stock, all my family love it.

It's nasty

1 stars

Please don't bother buy it if you don't like sticky sugary tasteless burn like sauce! It was really disgusting even when we add garlic ginger and lots off veg. Awful

