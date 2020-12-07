Yogiyo Korean Chilli Stir-Fry Sauce 100G

Worth a try!!
Delicious sauce. This one is quite sweet so if you like sweet and sour then you’ll love this! They do a red one that is really hot too.
Very sweet
It wasn't dreadful but was generally quite sickly and sugary. If that's your vibe then you'll probably love it but it's not quite for me.
Yogi Yo Brilliant
This Yogi yo Sauce is brilliant. So good that Tesco were usually out of stock. They do make a second version in a darker blue sachet that is not the same, followed by the original being permanently out of stock. Hidden in the world foods section, most people missed it. Needs a promotion to get back in stock, all my family love it.
It's nasty
Please don't bother buy it if you don't like sticky sugary tasteless burn like sauce! It was really disgusting even when we add garlic ginger and lots off veg. Awful