Itsu Miso'easy Traditional Miso 5X21g

image 1 of Itsu Miso'easy Traditional Miso 5X21g
£ 2.00
£1.91/100g

Product Description

  • Vegan gluten free miso soup paste
  • [for easy and delicious recipes visit www.itsu.com/recipes]
  • [Eat beautiful]
  • itsu's traditional miso soup is made in the stunning Nagano Valley, a short train ride from Tokyo. Miso is a staple of Japanese cuisine; famously light, high in protein & packed with nutrients, minerals & vitamins. For a deliciously comforting bowl of soup, just add hot water or transform simple dishes with miso marinades, dressings & glazes.
  • For soups just add hot water, dressings, marinades & more
  • 21 kcal 87 kJ per serving
  • Gluten free
  • High in protein
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 105g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Water, Alcohol, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Sugar, Seasoned Kelp Extract (Kelp, Salt, Dextrin)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Lovingly made in Japan

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions:
  • As a soup, as a marinade, in dressings
  • To prepare [as a soup]:
  • 1. Empty miso into a small mug or bowl
  • 2. Approx. 2/3rds full add 200ml of hot [not boiling] water
  • 3. Stir & enjoy!

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 16a Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX,

Net Contents

5 x 21g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100gper: sachet (21g)
Energy (kJ)41587
Energy (kcal)9921
Fat (g)3.20.7
of which saturates (g)0.50.1
Carbohydrates (g)82
of which sugars (g)5.31.1
Fibre (g)2.20.5
Protein (g)8.21.7
Salt (g)8.421.77
This pack contains 5 servings--

