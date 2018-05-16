Itsu Miso'easy Traditional Miso 5X21g

Product Description
- Vegan gluten free miso soup paste
- [for easy and delicious recipes visit www.itsu.com/recipes]
- [Eat beautiful]
- itsu's traditional miso soup is made in the stunning Nagano Valley, a short train ride from Tokyo. Miso is a staple of Japanese cuisine; famously light, high in protein & packed with nutrients, minerals & vitamins. For a deliciously comforting bowl of soup, just add hot water or transform simple dishes with miso marinades, dressings & glazes.
- For soups just add hot water, dressings, marinades & more
- 21 kcal 87 kJ per serving
- Gluten free
- High in protein
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 105g
Information
Ingredients
Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Water, Alcohol, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Sugar, Seasoned Kelp Extract (Kelp, Salt, Dextrin)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in Japan
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestions:
- As a soup, as a marinade, in dressings
- To prepare [as a soup]:
- 1. Empty miso into a small mug or bowl
- 2. Approx. 2/3rds full add 200ml of hot [not boiling] water
- 3. Stir & enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 16a Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX,
Return to
- www.itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
5 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per: 100g
|per: sachet (21g)
|Energy (kJ)
|415
|87
|Energy (kcal)
|99
|21
|Fat (g)
|3.2
|0.7
|of which saturates (g)
|0.5
|0.1
|Carbohydrates (g)
|8
|2
|of which sugars (g)
|5.3
|1.1
|Fibre (g)
|2.2
|0.5
|Protein (g)
|8.2
|1.7
|Salt (g)
|8.42
|1.77
|-
|-
