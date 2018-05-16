Itsu Peking Duck Prawn Crackers 60G

Product Description
- Peking duck flavour prawn crackers made with tapioca flour
- [Eat beautiful]
- itsu brings you Asian inspired, restaurant quality ideas. Confident flavours and butterfly light recipes for an eat beautiful lifestyle.
- London, New York, Tokyo and your local supermarket
- No kidding! 96 calories per serving
- Volleyball England Beach Tour - Official Partner
- No artificial flavours
- No MSG
- Pack size: 60kg
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Peking Duck Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Soya Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Sauce (Wheat, Soya Beans)], Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices [Ground Coriander, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder], Carob Powder, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract), Sugar, Salt, Egg, *Naturally lower in saturated fats than traditional cooking oils
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] ltd
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance]
- 52-52 High Holborn
- London
- WC1V 6RL
Return to
- itsu [grocery] ltd
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance]
- 52-52 High Holborn
- London
- WC1V 6RL
- www.itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (19g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2118
|402
|Energy (kcal)
|506
|96
|Fat (g)
|25.9
|4.9
|of which saturates (g)
|2.1
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|66
|13
|of which sugars (g)
|8.9
|1.7
|Fibre (g)
|0.7
|0.1
|Protein (g)
|1.5
|0.3
|Salt (g)
|2.48
|0.47
|This pack contains approx. 3 servings
|-
|-
