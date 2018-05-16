By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Sweet Chilli Prawn Crackers 60G

Itsu Sweet Chilli Prawn Crackers 60G
£ 1.60
£2.67/100g

Product Description

  • Sweet chilli flavour prawn crackers made with tapioca flour
  • Volleyball England Beach Tour Official Partner
  • Eat beautiful
  • itsu brings you a range of Asian inspired, restaurant - quality ideas which are new and different. Confident flavours and butterfly light recipes for an eat beautiful lifestyle.
  • Miso soups, crystal and udon noodles, prawn crackers, crispy seaweed thins, chocolate rice cakes, Asian sauces and more on the way….
  • LONDON. NEW YORK. TOKYO
  • [and your local supermarket]
  • The original quality prawn cracker: beautifully seasoned and 97 calories per serving
  • 100% natural (no artificial flavours, colours or MSG)
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Tapioca Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Sweet Chilli Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Rice, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Rubbed Parsley, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Vegetable Oil [Canola, Coconut], Cayenne Extract, Ground Ginger, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract; Ground Fennel Seed, Chilli Powder, Chilli Extract), Sugar, Salt, Egg, *Naturally lower in Saturated Fats than Traditional Cooking Oils

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy itsu prawn crackers on the go, at your desk, with a dip or as an accompaniment to any meal.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] ltd
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance]
  • 52-52 High Holborn
  • London
  • WC1V 6RL

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] ltd
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance]
  • 52-52 High Holborn
  • London
  • WC1V 6RL
  • itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (19g)
Energy (kJ)2140407
Energy (kcal)51197
Fat (g)285.3
of which saturates (g)2.30.4
Carbohydrate (g)62.611.9
of which sugars (g)9.51.8
Fibre (g)0.60.1
Protein (g)1.80.3
Salt (g)2.360.45
This pack contains approx. 3 servings--

