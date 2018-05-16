Itsu Sweet Chilli Prawn Crackers 60G

Product Description
- Sweet chilli flavour prawn crackers made with tapioca flour
- Volleyball England Beach Tour Official Partner
- Eat beautiful
- itsu brings you a range of Asian inspired, restaurant - quality ideas which are new and different. Confident flavours and butterfly light recipes for an eat beautiful lifestyle.
- Miso soups, crystal and udon noodles, prawn crackers, crispy seaweed thins, chocolate rice cakes, Asian sauces and more on the way….
- LONDON. NEW YORK. TOKYO
- [and your local supermarket]
- The original quality prawn cracker: beautifully seasoned and 97 calories per serving
- 100% natural (no artificial flavours, colours or MSG)
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Sweet Chilli Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Rice, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Rubbed Parsley, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Vegetable Oil [Canola, Coconut], Cayenne Extract, Ground Ginger, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract; Ground Fennel Seed, Chilli Powder, Chilli Extract), Sugar, Salt, Egg, *Naturally lower in Saturated Fats than Traditional Cooking Oils
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy itsu prawn crackers on the go, at your desk, with a dip or as an accompaniment to any meal.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] ltd
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance]
- 52-52 High Holborn
- London
- WC1V 6RL
Return to
- itsu [grocery] ltd
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance]
- 52-52 High Holborn
- London
- WC1V 6RL
- itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (19g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2140
|407
|Energy (kcal)
|511
|97
|Fat (g)
|28
|5.3
|of which saturates (g)
|2.3
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|62.6
|11.9
|of which sugars (g)
|9.5
|1.8
|Fibre (g)
|0.6
|0.1
|Protein (g)
|1.8
|0.3
|Salt (g)
|2.36
|0.45
