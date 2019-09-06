Miso Tasty Spicy Udon Noodle Kit 472G

The tastiest gosh darn noodles in the world!
Oh em gee, these are the gosh darn tastiest noodles I've ever had the pleasure of eating. Wow!
Udon Noodles (85%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate, Acid: Lactic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Pentasodium Triphosphate), Miso Paste (8%) (Soybean Paste (Soya) [Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt], Water, Corn Starch Syrup, Sweet Cooking Rice Wine, Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil], Alcohol, Salt, Soya Lecithin, Yeast Extract Powder), Chipotle Chilli Paste (5%) (Water, White Wine Vinegar (Sodium Metabisulphite), Chipotle Chilli (10%), Sugar, Onion, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Chilli Powder (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Balsamic Vinegar (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Cumin, Processing Aid (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Sesame Oil (2%), (Sesame Seed Oil)
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Miso made in Japan
2 Servings
472g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving Half Pack
|Energy Kj
|645 kJ
|1520 kJ
|Energy Kcal
|154 kcal
|363 kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|7.2g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrates
|27.5g
|64.9g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|5.3g
|Protein
|4.2g
|10.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|2.6g
