By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Miso Tasty Spicy Udon Noodle Kit 472G

5(1)Write a review
Miso Tasty Spicy Udon Noodle Kit 472G
£ 3.50
£0.74/100g

Product Description

  • Yaki Udon Noodle Kit
  • Need a little help?
  • Check out more recipes and tips at misotasty.com
  • For more ideas, head over to our YouTube
  • Connect & follow
  • Instagram @misotasty
  • Facebook lovemisotasty
  • Proudly Supporting
  • Team Margot
  • Yaki Udon is a classic streetfood in Japan made on an iron hot plate called a "teppanyaki', creating a distinctive smoky taste. Inspired by these flavours our Yaki Udon Noodle Kit recreates this truly authentic dish in minutes.
  • Bonnie's Top Toppings
  • Prawn & Red Peppers
  • Beef & Crushed Peanuts
  • Tofu, Spinach & Sweetcorn
  • My Story
  • Bonnie, Founder of Miso Tasty & passionate foodie.
  • "Yaki Udon has become one of my easy, go-to weeknight dinners.
  • Our seriously addictive, smoky sauce is made with our special blend of miso, chilli and sesame.
  • For years, miso has been my secret weapon in the kitchen - it adds instant umami flavour and nutrition.
  • My fascination with this ingredient led me on a 3-year quest to source the best miso in Japan, before launching Miso Tasty. Our mission is to make Japanese cooking simple for everyone."
  • With smoky chilli, sesame & miso
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 472g

Information

Ingredients

Udon Noodles (85%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate, Acid: Lactic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Pentasodium Triphosphate), Miso Paste (8%) (Soybean Paste (Soya) [Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt], Water, Corn Starch Syrup, Sweet Cooking Rice Wine, Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil], Alcohol, Salt, Soya Lecithin, Yeast Extract Powder), Chipotle Chilli Paste (5%) (Water, White Wine Vinegar (Sodium Metabisulphite), Chipotle Chilli (10%), Sugar, Onion, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Chilli Powder (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Balsamic Vinegar (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Cumin, Processing Aid (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Sesame Oil (2%), (Sesame Seed Oil)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Miso made in Japan

Preparation and Usage

  • Quick & easy
  • 1 Prep fresh ingredients
  • 2 Stir-fry with noodles
  • 3 Mix sauce and stir in
  • Miso Easy for 1
  • Double up for 2
  • 1. Stir-fry veg with meat/seafood/tofu until cooked through (don't be tempted to add too many ingredients if you want a richer stir-fry sauce!).
  • 2. Add noodles to pan and stir-fry.
  • 3. In a bowl, mix together miso, chilli and sesame oil before adding to the pan. Stir-fry for 3 minutes before serving.
  • Top Tip: Turn up the heat for last 30 secs to enhance smoky flavours!

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Return to

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.
  • misotasty.com

Net Contents

472g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving Half Pack
Energy Kj645 kJ1520 kJ
Energy Kcal154 kcal363 kcal
Fat 3.1g7.2g
of which saturates 0.4g1.0g
Carbohydrates27.5g64.9g
of which sugars1.4g3.4g
Fibre 2.3g5.3g
Protein 4.2g10.0g
Salt 1.1g2.6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The tastiest gosh darn noodles in the world!

5 stars

Oh em gee, these are the gosh darn tastiest noodles I've ever had the pleasure of eating. Wow!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Frozen Jumbo Raw King Prawns 240G

£ 4.50
£18.75/kg

Tesco Vegetable & Beansprout Stir Fry 320G

£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

Miso Tasty Original Ramen Noodle Kit 204G

£ 3.50
£1.72/100g

Youngs Gastro 2 Sea Salt & Pepper Basa Fillets 310G

£ 2.50
£0.81/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here